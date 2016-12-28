–Winnebago County News Briefs

ROCK VALLEY

Familiar face returns to lead theater program

A familiar face to Rock Valley College and local theater-goers has been hired to lead the college’s theater program. Christopher Brady has accepted the college’s offer to become the new Director of Theatre and Arts Park.

He will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the Starlight Theatre, the box office, and costume and scenic shops, as well as for the development and delivery of theatre productions, oversight of credit theatre programs, and the coordination and scheduling of events for the Sjostrom Theatre and the Arts Park.

Brady served as Associate Producer and Stage Manager for RVC’s Starlight and Studio Theatres from 2003 through 2013. In his over 10 years at the college, he worked on more than 80 shows, managing staff, volunteers, productions, and resources, and he facilitated multiple advances in organization, record keeping, safety, and efficiency that now serve as the standard of operation for Starlight Theatre.

Rock Valley College and Starlight Theatre has been a family affair for Brady. He met his wife Erin in choir class at RVC and both of their children were born during his time working at Starlight. His daughter Ophelia’s first show was Little Women and both she and his other daughter Imogen saw their first shows at Starlight.

Brady’s wife has been performing at RVC since she was 14 and his mother-in-law has performed there since 1994. Brady’s own mother and sister have even joined him on stage for a couple of performances and his younger brother worked and performed with him at RVC as well.

Brady was most recently a teacher for the West Middle School CAPA Program where he taught social studies, theatre, and technical theatre for grades 6-8. Since 2015, he has also been the owner of (Usual) Suspects Theatre Troupe.

As a performer, Brady has appeared in over 70 shows, including credits at Starlight Theatre and Artist’s Ensemble, as well as shows both regionally and in New York City.

Brady is a graduate of Rock Valley College and Rockford University and earned a Certificate of Integrated Theatrical Studies from the American Musical and Dramatics Academy.

ROCKFORD

Council, RACVB sign off on six-year pact

The Rockford City Council has unanimously approved a new six-year operating agreement with Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.

The contract provides stability and predictability that will allow RACVB to confidently plan for the future and execute programs with the assurance of long-term city investment.

Since 1984, RACVB and the City of Rockford have been partners in growing Rockford’s economy by increasing visitation to the city.

IceHogs make donation to Rock and Roll Institute

The Rockford IceHogs are making a $1,125 donation from their Charitable Foundation to the Rock and Roll Institute in Rockford.

The funds will cover expenses for two full scholarships to the institute’s summer camp and provide customized IceHogs guitar picks for all campers enrolled in this summer’s programs.

The IceHogs will host a check presentation with the Rock and Roll Institute during next Wednesday’s home game on Dec. 28. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive their own limited-edition Hogs guitar pick, and all fans are invited to stop by the Rock and Roll Institute’s display table on the BMO Harris Bank concourse for additional information on the organization and its programming.

Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone at (815) 968-5222 or online at www.icehogs.com and www.ticketmaster.com.

School district outlines weather closure policies

The Rockford school district has several ways to pass along news of weather-related school closures:

Automated phone call to parents/guardians and staff (Make sure your school’s main office staff has your most recent phone number on file. Staff can log in to Employee Online​ to confirm their telephone number is correct or update their information.​​​);

Email blast to RPS 205 staff;

Email blast to local media to help us share the news;

Social media posts on the RPS 205 Facebook, Twitter and ​​Instagram pages;

Post on rps205.com​​

A decision to close schools during extreme weather (typically snow, ice or extreme cold) is made as early as possible, often very early in the morning. The decision is based on the best weather information available and how inclement weather will affect students, staff and parents during travel times.

There’s no official temperature that closes schools. The superintendent and his leadership team consider several factors, including road conditions. Typically a wind chill of negative 25 will start the conversation about closing schools.

Canceling school because of inclement weather is the Superintendent’s decision, and he communicates with his leadership team to make the best decision for our students.

–Winnebago County News Briefs–