–Winnebago County News Briefs

ROCKFORD

Weather postpones snow sculpting contest

The 31st Annual Illinois Snow Sculpting Competition scheduled last weekend at Sinnissippi Park was postponed due to unseasonably warm weather and will instead run from this Wednesday through Saturday.

As many as 70,000 visitors view these massive works of snow art each year. Teams from around the state will compete in Rockford for the right to represent Illinois in the 2018 U.S. National Snow Sculpting Competition, and high school teams from the Rockford area will compete in the high school division the same week.

Sinnissippi Park is open to the public for sculpture viewing while weather permits. Viewing hours are daily from sunrise until 10:30pm. You may drive or walk through the park. Visitors are encouraged to take the time to walk through to maximize their experience and allow them to view the sculptures from all sides.

Limited parking is available at Sinnissippi Park. Additional parking is available at Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens just west of Sinnissippi Park across N. Second Street.

CHICAGO

Rockford anesthesiologist new U of I board chairman

Dr. Timothy Koritz, an anesthesiologist from Roscoe, has been elected chairman of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.

The election to the one-year term was made during last week’s board meeting in Chicago. Moritz was appointed to the board in 2009 and his current board term runs through 2019.

He has served as staff anesthesiologist at Rockford Memorial Hospital since 1994 and is a former clinical assistant profession at the University of Illinois College of Medicine at Rockford.

ROCKFORD

City administrator new Rock Valley COO

Rock Valley College has named Jim Ryan as the college’s new Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO).

Ryan has served as Rockford City Administrator since 2005, overseeing the operations of 10 city departments, over 1,000 employees, and an annual budget of $262 million.

As Rock Valley COO, he Ryan will provide vision and leadership in administering Information Technology, RVC Police Department, Events Management/Theater, Athletics, Print Services, Mail Services, Transportation, Facilities Management, Capital Construction, Emergency Management, and Food Service Contracts.

“We are thrilled to bring in a person with such a diverse and extensive level of operations experience,” said RVC President Dr. Doug Jensen. “Under his watch, and due to his collaboration with Mayor Morrissey, the city of Rockford has transformed itself into a place people want to live and work. Just look at the great things that are happening downtown. We’re beyond excited to see what Mr. Ryan can do for Rock Valley College.”

Ryan creating the Rockford’s first Information Technology Department, negotiating deals to bring the Lowe’s Midwest distribution center and the Chicago Blackhawks minor league franchise to the city, and guiding Rockford through record capital investments in infrastructure that have led to a renaissance in downtown Rockford.

Ryan would begin his job on Feb. 10 pending Board of Trustees approval.

ROCKFORD

General, former local resident, pardoned

U.S. Army Gen. James Cartwright, a Rockford native, was among the flurry of pardons and clemency actions taken by former President Barack Obama in his final days office.

Cartwright, a 67-year-old retired four-star U.S.Marine general, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about the release of sensitive intelligence to reporters five years ago.

Cartwright was born and raised in Rockford and is a 1967 West High graduate, according to reports. His family moved away in the late 1970s.

According to a report on the Military Times web site, Cartwright was accused of leaking information to reporters about covert cyberattacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities. He was scheduled to be sentenced later this month and could have drawn a five-year prison term.

Cartwright, who had served as vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and commander of the U.S. Strategic Command, retired from the Marines in 2011 after nearly 40 years of service.

NIU

Board of Trustees chairman resigns

Mark Strauss, the Northern Illinois University Board of Trustees chairman, has resigned and others on the eight-member board could also be replaced.

Strauss, a 12-year board veteran and Sycamore-based attorney, announced his resignation on Wednesday after he learned that Gov. Bruce Rauner would not appoint him to another six-year term.

The terms of three other board members — Robert T. Marshall, Timothy A. Struthers and Cherilyn G. Murer — were to expire last week and Rauner is reportedly planning to name new members.

The new members would not take their seats until confirmed by the Illinois Senate.

ROCKFORD

Four robbed while leaving Mendelssohn

Rockford Police are seeking four suspects in the robbery of four people outside the Mendelssohn Performing Arts Center, 406 N. Main St. last week.

The victims told police they were leaving the center when they were approached by four suspects — including one armed with a handgun — who demanded their belongings. The suspects took their personal belongings and fled the area.

Suspects were described as three black males in their twenties, taller, wearing dark clothing. The fourth was described as a white or Hispanic male in his twenties, 5-foot, 7-inches, 135 pounds and wearing a red sweatshirt.

The white or hispanic male was armed with an unknown type handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police or Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.

–Winnebago County News Briefs–