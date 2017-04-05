–Winnebago County News Briefs

ROCKFORD

Amerock development remains on hold

A proposal to turn a shabby downtown Rockford high-rise into a hotel/conference center remains on hold.

According to reports, the city and a developer continue to work on a plan to convert the former Amerock Building after a City Council vote was delayed last week. A new vote is scheduled for April 10.

A $64 million deal with Gorman & Company would rehabilitate the building located near Davis Park and the Rock River and create a 160-room hotel and conference center.

LOVES PARK

Playground renamed to honor Mayor Darryl F. Lindberg

The Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners has approved the renaming of Loves Park Playground to Darryl F. Lindberg Park in recognition of his substantial community contributions.

Lindberg recently completed a public service career spanning more than four decades, with the last 20 years serving as Mayor of Loves Park. Specifically during his tenure as mayor, he supported a number of District initiatives which include among others the development of the Wentland Sports Complex/HCC Skatepark, and the agreement to facilitate improvements to Loves Park Playground.

The playground project served to concurrently remove the public blight of a former lumberyard, and facilitated expansion of the Woodward aerospace company.

Most recently, Mayor Lindberg spearheaded Loves Park’s support of the “Reclaiming First” initiative, which will allow the greater Rockford region to regain its position as the region’s premier sports tournament destination.

ROCKFORD

RVC raises tuition $15 per credit hour

The Rock Valley College Board of Trustees last week approved a $15 per credit hour tuition increase, effective for the fall 2017 semester. The action was approved 4-1.

RVC’s per credit hour tuition rate will now be $115. The Student Activity fee will remain unchanged at $3 per credit hour and the Technology fee will remain unchanged at $7 per credit hour, bringing RVC’s total for tuition and fees to $125 per credit hour.

RVC’s tuition and fees will still be in the lower third among all Illinois Community Colleges and will be well below the projected state average of $140 per credit hour. The total increase for a full-time student (30 credits per year) will be approximately $450 per year.

As the College attempts to build a balanced budget for FY18, the tuition increase will help the College close the financial gaps created by a loss of $2.9 million in state revenue (FY17 only) along with a $1.6 million deficit. Additionally, the College’s annual expenditures are anticipated to increase by approximately $1 million due to contractual wage obligations, benefit increases, and increases in day-to-day operational expenses.

Open registration for the fall 2017 semester begins April 12.

ROCKFORD

RU offers ‘last lecture’ on organized crime

Rockford University will offer an additional event in its Spring 2017 Forum Series lineup with a lecture from one of our own professors who received a student nomination.

Dr. Lynn Newhart will present “From Tommy Guns to Tusks: Organized Crime and the Exotic Animal Trade” on Tuesday, April 18, at 3 p.m. in Fisher Memorial Chapel.

The Last Lecture Series is meant as an honor to recognize a professor who is greatly admired by the campus community. By being honored, the professor is asked to give the lecture he or she would give if they knew it would be their last.

The forum series is open to the public and, with the exception of plays, are free of charge. Lectures and performances will take place on the Rockford University campus, 5050 E. State St., Rockford. Tickets are required for all events and can be obtained by contacting the Box Office at 815-226-4100 or boxoffice@rockford.edu.

