–Winnebago County News Briefs

BYRON

Ohio man killed in drag strip accident

A 60-year-old Ohio man was killed last Saturday when he was ejected from a drag car he was driving when he lost control.

According to Ogle County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley G. Glass, 60, of Mason, Ohio, was participating in a sanctioned event at 10:40 a.m. the drag strip was making a pass down the track.

Reports said the car rolled over several times, ejecting the driver from the vehicle. Byron Fire Department and Byron Ambulance also responded to the accident.

Glass was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ogle County Coroner. The accident remains under investigation.

STEPHENSON

Extension offers Safe Summer Grilling session

University of Illinois Extension and the Stephenson County Beef Association are joining forces this summer at the Stephenson County Fair to offer an informative program called Safe Summer Grilling Fun.

Grilling is a great way to keep the kitchen cool, and enjoy the many wonderful foods summer has to offer. Whether you are grilling beef, poultry, or vegetables it is important to keep safety in mind. Nutrition and Wellness Educator, Diane Reinhold will be speaking on the importance of both food safety and grill safety on Friday, July 7 at the Stephenson County Fair, from 11:00 AM -12:30 PM, in the entertainment tent.

During this workshop, participants will learn helpful tips on grilling beef and poultry, selecting the right cut to get the most flavor, the importance of food safety and why inspecting your grill before use is a must.



There is no charge to attend Safe Summer Grilling Fun but registration is requested. To register or for more information call the University of Illinois Extension at (815) 235-4125 or online at http://web.extension.illinois.edu/jsw .

COUNTY

Forest district to acquire 169 acres

The Forest Preserves of Winnebago County has been awarded a $501,000 grant from the Illinois Clean Energy Community Foundation for the acquisition and restoration of 169 acres on the Rock River at the southern edge of Winnebago County.

The new forest preserve features 60-foot high limestone cliffs that extend 800 feet along the Rock River. The former farmland will be restored to short grass prairie habitat and the unique cliff habitat will be protected and cliff plant communities restored. An area of forest near the cliffs will be restored and managed as mesic forest.

Mike Holan, Forest Preserves of Winnebago County Executive Director, says “the addition of a preserve on the Rock River was a priority for the Forest Preserves because there are few protected natural areas on this major river in our county.”

This and the fact that the single acquisition will create a sizeable new preserve made the project a good fit for the Foundation according to Dennis O’Brien, Executive Director. “The Foundation’s mission is to protect natural areas and wildlife habitat for the people of Illinois.”

The primary purpose of the preserve will be for habitat conservation but it will be developed for public access with parking lot, hiking trails and picnic tables. The preserve is anticipated to be open for public use in summer 2018.

STATE

Agencies across Illinois upgrading lighting

State-owned facilities across Illinois are upgrading their building lighting thanks to a program administered by the Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity’s Office of Energy & Recycling, in partnership with Illinois Central Management Services (CMS) and Grainger Industrial Supply. The facilities have received $6.4 million in lighting upgrades through the Free Lights Program, and it is estimated to save taxpayers $16 million over the life of the initiative. In addition, the modernization of these facilities will result in nearly 13 million kWh of electricity saved.

“Programs like Free Lights show that with a little creativity and collaboration, state agencies can work together to quickly reduce the cost of government for taxpayers and increase efficiency,” said Illinois Department of Commerce Director Sean McCarthy. “These energy cost savings are dollars that can be reinvested back into Illinois communities to help grow our economy and create a better quality of life for Illinoisans.”

Agencies participating in this initiative include: CMS, Illinois Department of Human Services, Illinois Department of Natural Resources, Illinois Department of Corrections, Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois Tollway Authority, Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, and Illinois Secretary of State’s Office. Facilities are located throughout the state ensuring a geographic distribution that provides benefits across Illinois.

“CMS operates with the mission of serving as responsible stewards of the state’s limited capital and resources,” said CMS Acting Director Michael Hoffman. “Certainly, the Free Lights program is a testament to the collaboration of the Rauner administration, through DCEO and other Illinois state agencies, aimed at delivering real dollars-and-cents results for taxpayers.”

Preliminary estimates show that the projects will save taxpayers approximately $16 million in reduced energy bills over the life of the products. In addition, Illinois will be able to defer the maintenance costs of not needing to pay for new lights. These projects were completed by leveraging ratepayer dollars from the Energy Efficiency Portfolio Standard (EEPS) Fund.

Due to the success of the program, Commonwealth Edison, which will be administering a portion of the EEPS funds starting June 1, will continue to offer the program to Illinois facilities in their utility territory through the end of the calendar year.

–Winnebago County News Briefs–