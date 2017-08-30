–Winnebago County News Briefs

ROCKFORD

Extension Service offers program on diabetes

If you have diabetes, selecting and preparing foods that are low in sugar, fat and sodium can be a challenge at times. To help meet this challenge, University of Illinois Extension will offer a program called “I on Diabetes.”

I on Diabetes is a four-part series, consisting of 3-hour sessions designed for anyone interested in preventing or managing diabetes.

The program provides information on understanding the fundamentals of diabetes, establishing healthy goals, and the importance of self-monitoring. Participants will gain an understanding of how meal planning plays a vital role in the management of diabetes, and increase their knowledge of how key nutrients, such as carbohydrates, fat, sodium and cholesterol, affect their diabetes management. During each session, participants will receive tasty recipes, watch cooking demonstrations and taste delicious samples.

The goal of I on Diabetes is to help you improve your diabetes care and overall well-being. This program will complement the recommendations of your health care provider and help you and/or your loved one manage diabetes.

I on Diabetes will meet on September 13, 20 and 27, and October 11 from 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. at the Winnebago County Extension Office. The office is located at 1040 North Second Street in Rockford.

Pre-registration is required to attend I on Diabetes four part series. Registration cost is $40 per person (includes four sessions) or $65 per couple (with one set of handouts). Space is limited so visit web.extension.illinois.edu/jsw or call (815) 986-4357 to register today.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, please contact the Winnebago County Extension office at (815) 986-4357.

ROCKFORD

Sports Factory closed for maintenance

Rockford Park District’s UW Health Sports Factory multi-sport indoor facility, 305 S. Madison St., Rockford, will be closed imyo; Sunday, Sept. 3 for the annual scheduled maintenance to refinish the facility’s hard court floor surfaces.

This annual maintenance helps to ensure that the 96,000 square feet of maple court surface remains in excellent condition.

During this year’s maintenance process, permanent lines for the sport of pickleball will be added to existing courts, increasing the number of pickleball courts to 12.

The Park District Customer Service office located inside the Sports Factory facility will also be closed through Sept. 3. Patrons are invited to register for programs online at www.rockfordparkdistrict.org (click on the Registration link), or contact Customer Service for other business via rpdmail@rockfordparkdistrict.org

STATE

Aid for winter heating bills available soon

Senior citizens and people with disabilities can apply for help to pay their winter heating bills beginning Oct 1. The money is being made available by the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, a state and federally funded energy assistance program for low-income families. When applying for assistance, customers must bring required documentation including proof of income and any aid, current heat and electric bills, rental agreement and Social Security numbers.

A single-person household can qualify with a monthly income of up to $1,508; a two-person household, up to $2,030; a family of three can earn up to $2,553; and a family of four can earn up to $3,075.

Disconnected households and families with children ages 5 or under can begin applying for assistance beginning Nov. 1. Individuals not eligible for priority enrollment can apply beginning Dec. 1.

The Percentage of Income Payment Plan program is a similar bill-payment assistance program and applications will be accepted starting Oct.1, for eligible households who are customers of one of the following utilities: Ameren Illinois, ComEd, Nicor Gas, and Peoples Gas/North Shore Gas utilities.

For a listing of agencies administering the funds and additional information, go to liheapIllinois.com.

COUNTY

Fair celebrates Its 130th year

The Sandwich Fair will open for the 130th time Sept. 6-10, at the Sandwich Fairgrounds, 1401 Suydam Road.

Established in 1888, the fair is the oldest continuing county fair in Illinois. The Sandwich Fair – also known as the DeKalb County Fair – includes longtime traditions of an old fashioned agricultural fair and new features where friends and family can come together to enjoy national entertainment, motor events such as tractor pulls, children activities, food, a carnival midway, exhibits, livestock judging and more attractions.

The American flag will be raised at the opening ceremony featuring the Sandwich High School Band at 9 a.m. Sept. 6. Children, 12 and younger, will be admitted free all day. Sept. 7 is Senior Citizen Bargain Day, with an admission price of $6 until 5 p.m. On Sept. 8, the general public will be admitted for $6 until 5 p.m. Also, people currently serving in the military with military identification will be admitted free until 5 p.m.

An extensive program guide can be found at sandwichfair.com

–Winnebago County News Briefs–