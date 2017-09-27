–Winnebago County News Briefs

ROCKFORD

Coronado celebrates 90th with free events

Rockford’s Coronado Performing Arts Center will mark 90 years this week with two days of free activities at the landmark theatre located at 314 N. Main St.



Friday events run from 7-11 p.m. and features a Roaring 20s Party throughout the venue.

Bands and entertainment will be staggered throughout the lobby spaces and mezzanine to guide guests throughout.

There will be theater tours provided by the Land of Lincoln Theatre Organ Society (who may provide some “ghost stories” if asked), and food trucks and refreshment specials outside.

A DJ will play vinyl records of artists who have performed at the Coronado Theatre throughout history. A raffle will provide guests a chance to win a trip to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

At the end of the night, guests will have a look at the theater through the ages as the Friends of the Coronado Foundation and the Land of Lincoln Theater Organ Society debut the short film, “History of the Coronado.”

Saturday’s celebration goes from noon-4 p.m. indoors and outdoors on Main Street with fun family refreshments, a face painter, a magician, and the award-winning Discovery Center Museum.

Tours will continue throughout the theater. All are welcome to attend and see the unique theater fulfill its comprehensive mission.

For more information call (815) 968-0595.



DEKALB

NIU’s Homecoming history explored on Oct. 4

Fact or Fiction: NIU was the first school in Illinois to play a homecoming game? Attend the presentation by Mike Korcek, NIU Sports Information Director Emeritus, for answers to this and many other questions about the history of homecoming at NIU.

Korcek has over 50 years of experience as a sport staffer, writer, and editor. He is best known for his 22-year tenure at NIU as the Sports Information Director and his 37 years as the sports information office employee (1969-70, 1973-2009). Come discover what you thought you knew about the history of Homecoming.

The presentation begins at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 4 in the staff found at Founders Memorial Library on the NIU campus.

Guests are encouraged to view the ‘Homecoming: 111 Years Strong’ exhibit in the library foyer following the presentation. This is a free event and open to all. Campus parking is free after 5 p.m., unless otherwise posted.

For more information email rhcua@niu.edu call 815-753-1779 or visit the Facebook event page at https://goo.gl/3UoXWv

ROCKFORD

Tech education, careers on display at RVC Expo

Rock Valley College will provide a glimpse at the future of technology education and careers at a Tech Expo event on Tuesday, Oct. 24, at 6 p.m. in the Student Center Atrium on RVC’s main campus (3301 North Mulford Road).

Four local business leaders will talk about the skills required to work in their unique environments and give advice on the importance of taking the right courses while taking advantage of internships as a student at Rock Valley College. In addition, discover what skills over a dozen local companies are looking for and learn about the courses Rock Valley College offers where students will learn those required skills.

Sasha Ariel Alston, @TheStemQueen, will be the special guest speaker at this year’s Tech Expo. Sasha is an author, tech activist and speaker. She is a 19 year-old college student who recently published the book Sasha Savvy Loves to Code. Sasha has appeared on multiple top news sites and talk shows and encourages young women to code.

Additional guest speakers will include Sam Basile, Senior Technical Project Manager at Trekk; Andrea Stimes, Talent Acquisition Manager at Ticomix, Inc.; and Joseph Granneman, CEO of illumination.io.

This is event is free and open to the community. To RSVP or to learn more go to RVCTechExpo.com.

–Winnebago County News Briefs–