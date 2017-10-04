–Winnebago County News Briefs

ROCKFORD

Police investigate Key-Mallquist shooting

Rockford Police and the Rockford Park District Police continue to seek information about a shooting of an unidentified female at Keye-Mallquist Park, 1702 11th Street.

On Sunday, Sept. 24, Rockford Police officers heard a series of shots fired in the area of 11th Street and Railroad Avenue in Rockford. Minutes later, Rockford Police received additional calls regarding shots being fired at Keye-Mallquist.

A 29-year old victim was located in the area of Parmele Street and 16th Avenue which is approximately one block away from the park.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and was treated for a single gunshot wound. Although the wound is serious, she is expected to recover.

Rockford Park District Police are leading the investigation but are collaborating with Rockford Police.

“We are continuing to investigate this incident and take the safety and security of our citizens very seriously,” said Rockford Park District Chief Theo Glover. “At this point we have determined that a group of teens got into an argument at Keye-Mallquist Park and the suspect shot at an unknown victim in the

park. The bullet apparently missed its intended target, and struck the victim at her residence.”

No arrests have been made.

Individuals with information concerning this incident should call the Rockford Police Department at 779-500-6555, Rockford Park District Police at 815-987-8874, or CrimeStoppers at 815-963-STOP.

MACHNESY PARK

Produce prescription program at market

What do a prescription pad, a nutrition class, and a farmers market have in common? A pilot project that rewards Crusader Clinic participants with vouchers to purchase fresh produce after attending weekly nutrition classes.

Advising adults to eat more fruits and vegetables makes sense for better health but is a hard sell for families with limited incomes. The Produce Prescription Program literally provided the carrot to increasing fruit and vegetable consumption.

The four-week pilot project was a collaboration between GPS Farmers Market, Crusader Clinic/Loves Park and University of Illinois Extension/SNAP Education. The idea was funded through a grant intended to expand SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, formerly known as food stamps) at GPS Farmers Market of Machesney Park. Their market is one of five markets in the Rockford area that accepts SNAP benefits.

GPS Farmers Market used their grant money to print produce prescription pads, purchase fresh fruits and vegetables for cooking class, and hand out weekly vouchers to be used at the market. Crusader Clinic dietitian Jennifer Atterbury gave produce prescriptions to adult patients who could benefit from eating more fresh produce. The “prescription” advised patients to eat more fruit and vegetables and invited them to a weekly nutrition class.

For more information about the Produce Prescription Program, please contact Carol Erickson at University of Illinois Extension, 779-423-0982 or cerickso@illinois.edu.

ROCKFORD

RVC hosts annual College Night Oct. 4

Rock Valley College will be hosting its annual College Night on Oct. 4 from 6-8 p.m. in the RVC Physical Education Center (PEC). College Night is open to people of all ages and affords prospective students the opportunity to meet with representatives from 145 colleges, universities, vocational, and technical schools.

In addition to hosting college representatives, Rock Valley College will be presenting information sessions on financial aid. Tours of the Rock Valley College campus will also be available.

College Night is open to not only high school students but also to parents of prospective students, current college students who are looking to transfer, and adults looking to return to school. There is something for everyone at College Night.

Colleges from all over the United States will be represented at this year’s event, including: Bradley University, Columbia College, DePaul University, Eastern Illinois University, Illinois State University, Iowa State University, Marquette University, Northern Illinois University, Rockford University, Southern Illinois University-Carbondale, University of Illinois Urbana/Champaign, University of Iowa, University of Kentucky, University of Missouri, University of Notre Dame, University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, and Upper Iowa University.

For a full list of colleges that will be attending or for more information, please contact Rock Valley College at (815) 921-4250 or visit www.rockvalleycollege.edu/collegenight.

College Night is collaboration between Rock Valley College, area high schools and the Illinois Association of College Admission Counselors.

–Winnebago County News Briefs–