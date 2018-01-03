–Winnebago County News Briefs

COUNTY

Winnebago clerk steps down at month’s end

After 36 years of service to Winnebago County government – the last 11 years as County Clerk – Margie Mullins is resigning from her elected position.

“This has been a very difficult decision for me, but for personal reasons I will be stepping down,” she said in a Dec. 15 letter. “Working for the County and being the County Clerk has been very rewarding.”

Mullin’s resignation is effective Jan. 31. Her term was set expires with the November 2018 general election and had previously announced that she would not be seeking a fourth term. Four candidates

will appear on the ballot in the March 20 primary election.

“Mullins has been professional, impartial, and deeply committed to serving our community,” Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney said. “Although she was not seeking re-election and a new clerk will be elected in November of 2018, I am sad to see her go early.”

At their Jan. 11 board meeting, the County Board will officially declare the position of County Clerk vacant effective Jan. 31. Although the position can and will likely will be filled sooner, the vacancy must be filled within 60 days. Similar to other county appointments, the Chairman will recommend an appointee for approval by the County Board.

ROCKFORD

Alpine Hills snow park now open for business

Rockford Park District’s Snow Park at Alpine Hills, 4402 Larson Ave., Rockford, offers mountains of fun in the heart of the city.

“We have been making snow whenever the conditions were right, and now the park is ready for winter fun,” said Becky Stokes Lambert, Operations Manager. “We can’t wait to see guests zip down the tube lanes or grab a snowboard and hit the terrain park.”

Snow Park at Alpine Hills is divided into separate tubing and terrain park sections designed to accommodate riders of all abilities.

On-site snowmaking equipment will keep the snow park covered with fresh snow, and the Sno-Cat machine will help maintain perfectly-groomed hills. The handy surface lift brings tubers and boarders to the top of the hill, so more time is spent riding down, and less time hiking up. Tubes are provided on site, as no outside tubes are allowed. Limited snowboarding equipment is available to rent (first come, first served).

Hot and cold beverages, as well as snacks, are available at The Lodge, and fire pits located at the top of the hill provide warm relief from the cold outdoors. Birthday party packages are available. The Lodge can be rented for a meeting, or the entire facility can be rented for a private party.

ROCKFORD

RVC receives $5,000 grant from Enbridge

Rock Valley College was the recipient of a $5,000 Community Investment Grant from local energy transportation company, Enbridge.

Officials from Enbridge were joined by Illinois State Representative Joe Sosnowski to present the check to RVC leaders on Monday, December 18.

The grant will support five $1,000 scholarships for students from Boone County who attend RVC for welding or engineering.

Enbridge Inc. is North America’s premier energy infrastructure company with strategic business platforms that include an extensive network of crude oils, liquids and natural gas pipelines, regulated natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation. More information about Enbridge Pipelines can be found at enbridge.com.

To learn more about the Rock Valley College Foundation or to donate to support scholarships and other College initiatives, please visit rockvalleycollege.edu/foundation.

