–Winnebago County News Briefs

ROCKFORD

Bus shooting leaves three men dead

A suspect in an early-morning shooting last Saturday remained at large early this week after three adults were found slain on what was described as an adult-themed charter bus.

Police were seeking Rahaeem D. King, 22, after the three unidentified adults were shot and killed while on the limousine-style bus. King was described as armed and dangerous.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that one of the individuals on the coach, identified as Raheem King, was armed with an assault rifle and shot three individuals who were also passengers on the chartered coach,” Rockford police said in a statement.

King faces four counts of first degree murder.

The victims had not been identified as of Sunday morning pending notification of families.

According to reports, the shooting occurred around 3:30 a.m. last Saturday near Auburn Street and Johnston Avenue. The driver of the bus then drove to a service station to contact police.

Anyone with information should contact Rockford police at 815-966-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 815-963-7867.

ROCKFORD

New procedures for reporting minor accidents

Beginning next Monday drivers who are involved in minor crashes in Rockford occurring between the hours of 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. will receive new instructions when they call the non-emergency number to report a crash.

They will be told to exchange names, addresses, phone numbers, insurance company/policy information, and vehicle registration numbers at the scene of the crash. The involved drivers will be directed to visit the nearest police district station to file a written accident report. The District Stations are located at:

District 1 – 1045 W. State Street

District 2 – 1410 Broadway

District 3 – 557 S. New Towne Drive

Drivers who are involved in crashes outside of those timeframes should continue to call the non-emergency number at 815-966-2900.

If a crash involves an injury, a tow, suspected drug/alcohol use or no license/insurance at any time, drivers should continue to call the Rockford Police Department non-emergency number at 815-966-2900.

ROCKFORD

English prof to deliver ‘last lecture’

Assistant Professor of English Tara Wood, Ph.D. will present the ‘Last Lecture’ on April 17, 4 p.m. in Fisher Memorial Chapel, 5050 E. State St., Rockford.

The lecture is part of the spring Forum series at the University and provides an opportunity students to nominate a member of the faculty to deliver his or her ‘last lecture’ as the University nears the end of its academic year.

The Last Lecture series at Rockford University was inspired by Randy Pausch. Dr. Pausch was a professor at Carnegie Mellon University from 1997 to his death in 2008. Before his death he was asked to give the students his Last Lecture. Dr. Pausch delivered a laugh-filled session of teaching stories, about going after your childhood dreams, and helping others achieve theirs.

Wood was chosen based on nominations from students.

The Last Lecture is free and open to the public, however, tickets are required. Please contact the Rockford University Box Office at 815-226-4100 or boxoffice@rockford.edu to reserve your tickets or for more information. Fisher Chapel is accessible.

ROCKFORD

RVC-NIU strike deal for degree completion

Students in Rock Valley College’s Exercise Science program will now have the opportunity to seamlessly transition to Northern Illinois University to complete a bachelor’s degree thanks to a new “2+2” agreement signed by the two schools.

Under this agreement, students would first complete the Exercise Science option of RVC’s A.A.S. degree in Fitness, Wellness and Sport, and then transfer to NIU to complete a bachelor’s degree in Kinesiology.

For more information, call (815) 921-3804, go to rockvalleycollege.edu/FWS or email s.henert@rockvalleycollege.edu.

–Winnebago County News Briefs–