–Winnebago County News Briefs

ROCKFORD

Park District sets Glow in Garden fest

Rockford Park District’s Nicholas Conservatory & Gardens invites the community to wear anything that glows, and experience its first Glow in the Garden Festival on Saturday, Sept. 22, a fun new evening event to celebrate the end of summer.

Purchase one or more floating lanterns to personalize with a message and release it into the Eclipse Lagoon, run a unique, glowing 5k along the Rock River, enjoy a cash bar, music on the Riverview Terrace, and fun interactive family stations throughout the gardens.

Admission to the outdoor grounds is free; fees are charged for the 5k run and Lagoon lantern purchase.

Activity Schedule for Sept. 22:

6-9 p.m. Glow in the Garden Lagoon Lanterns – $5 per lantern; lanterns may be purchased at the event, pre-purchased at Nicholas Conservatory or by calling 815-987-8858. Pre-purchased lanterns can be picked up at the Eclipse Lagoon on the evening of the event.

6-9 p.m. Nicholas at Night family activities throughout the gardens; included with Nicholas Conservatory admission

6:30-9 p.m. Music on the Riverview Terrace -FREE; cash bar on site

7 p.m. Glow in the Garden 200-meter Kids Fun Run – FREE; Start by Rock Men Guardians sculpture at south end of auxiliary parking lot

7:30 p.m. Glow in the Garden 5k Run – Fast, flat, scenic course along the Rock River Recreation Path and Nicholas Conservatory/Sinnissippi Gardens. Wear anything that glows! There will be black lights, glowing stations, and other fun glow surprises throughout the course, which starts by the Rock Men Guardians sculpture, south end of auxiliary parking lot. This event is sponsored by Fleet Feet Sports Rockford. Entry fee includes T-shirt, beverage ticket, and Conservatory admission ticket. Rockford Road Runner members receive a 10% entry discount through 9/21/18.

ROCKFORD

Business is Blooming winners announced

The Rockford Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (RACVB) has announced the 2018 Business is Blooming program winners who further the efforts of Forest City Beautiful and aim to enhance the Rockford region by beautifying their storefronts and entrances to their businesses.

Business is Blooming exists to build a culture of community involvement and visually appealing environments for our city.

Now in it’s second year, the Business is Blooming program expanded the boundaries by more than doubling the geographic area of businesses who could participate to include south of Riverside, west of Alpine, north of Broadway and east of Rockton Avenue.

A team of eight judges visited the exterior grounds of selected businesses to be considered for this designation.

Out of 54 businesses, seven were chosen in select categories: Small Business (1-10 employees) Trove (2410 Jackson St, Rockford, IL 61107); Large Business (26+ employees) UIC Health Sciences Campus – Rockford (1601 Parkview Ave, Rockford, IL 61107); Restaurant Outdoor Dining Sisters Thai Café (514 E State St, Rockford, IL 61104); Downtown Business Restoration Café (625 W State St, Rockford, IL 61102); Returning Champion Community Foundation of Northern Illinois (946 N 2nd St, Rockford, IL 61107); Public Garden Anderson Japanese Gardens (318 Spring Creek Rd, Rockford, IL 61107); and Attraction Erlander/Nordic Cultural Center (327 S Third St, Rockford, IL 61104).

–Winnebago County News Briefs–