–Winnebago County News Briefs

ROCKFORD

Mid-West Broadcasting acquires DeKalb station

Broadcast station owner and local DeKalb County leader, Tana Knetsch, has entered into an agreement to sell the assets of WDKB-FM, B95 to Rockford’s Mid-West Family Broadcasting.

For the past three decades, Knetsch has owned and operated WDKB-FM, serving DeKalb County and its communities with a focus on local programming and high level community involvement.

Mid-West Family Broadcasting, with five radio stations in Rockford, will enter the DeKalb market once the Federal Communications Commission approves the transfer of license, which is expected in late August or early September. Until the transfer of license is granted by the regulatory body, Knetsch will continue to operate B95.

For a period of time after the transfer of license, she will remain as a consultant to Mid-West Family Broadcasting.

“We’re very excited to build on the great foundation that Tana has built at B95. WDKB is a well-respected mainstay of DeKalb County,” said Mike Paterson, General Manager of Mid-West Family Broadcasting. “At its core, radio is a local business and there’s not a more local station than WDKB – you can hear it coming out of the speakers. As a group, we’re excited to become a part of the DeKalb and Sycamore communities and serve local listeners, advertisers, and community advocates.”

Mid-West Family Broadcasting currently owns and operates radio stations in eight Midwestern communities including South Bend, Indiana and Madison, Wisconsin. All of its markets are locally owned and operated by shareholder employees.

ROCKFORD

Park District has openings for seasonal employment

Now is the time to apply for fall 2018 seasonal employment with the Rockford Park District’s maintenance team, golf courses, ice facilities, youth sports programs, and several other facilities and programs, where a wide variety of positions are available.

Interested candidates age 16 and older must complete an online application.

Top candidates will be contacted via e-mail to schedule an in-person interview. Park District staff will provide training for all positions.

Rockford Park District is a leading organization for seasonal/part-time employment, and provides thousands of area students with their first job experience. For additional information, contact Park District Human Resources at 815-987-8813.

REGION

Rock Valley to offer courses in Belvidere

Belvidere District 100 and Rock Valley College are collaborating to offer RVC credit and non-credit classes to the community.

Courses will be starting Monday, September 10, 2018.

Learn more about the credit courses being offered at a special registration event on Wednesday, August 22, 2018 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. at the Belvidere North High School Library, 9393 Beloit Rd, Belvidere, IL 61008.

For information and updates about course offerings and how to enroll, please visit RockValleyCollege.edu/Belvidere.

COUNTY

Forest district offers scavenger hunt

Grab a group of friends, family or co-workers and test your Severson Dells and Forest Preserve knowledge in mid-September.

You’ll be hiking, talking to forest preserve staff, looking for clues and working as a team to answer 75 questions related to Severson Dells and the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County. The team with the most points wins a grand prize. Second place prizes will also be awarded.

The hunt will take you to several forest preserve locations throughout the county, some spots you’ll be able to reach by car, others will require venturing down a trail. Some questions require research to answer. A digital camera with a flash memory card will be required per team. Questions are awarded point values based on level of difficulty.

Assemble your team with anywhere from two to six members. The Forest Quest Scavenger Hunt will take place over a 25-hour period with teams receiving their hunt questions via e-mail by 3:30 p.m. on Sept. 14 and are due back at Severson Dells Nature Center no later than 4 p.m. on Sept. 15.

Registration is $50 per team, and $65 per team with food at the post event party. All proceeds from the Forest Quest Scavenger Hunt benefit Nature Education programs at Severson Dells Nature Center and the Forest Preserves of Winnebago County.

–Winnebago County News Briefs–