–Winnebago County News Briefs

ROCKFORD

No one hurt as shots ring out at football game

Rockford Police said no one was hurt after shots rang out near a high school football game last Friday at Rockford Auburn High School.

Police said they responded to the area of Pierpont Ave. and School St. at approximately 9:45 p.m. after receiving reports of shots fired.

“The preliminary investigation indicates an exchange of gunfire between two vehicles,” police said in a post on Facebook. “The incident happened southeast of the Auburn High School grounds and was not connected to the athletic event.”

Auburn was hosting Freeport in a season-opening high school football game.

STATE

Dutch Reach is new law in Illinois

Think Dutch Reach when you exit a vehicle.

Typically, most drivers use their left hand to open the driver’s door. But now according to a law that Gov. Bruce Rauner has signed, drivers have to use their right hand.

The reasoning behind this is that by using your right hand, your body and your eyes will be facing more to the right. By doing so, you will be more likely to spot oncoming traffic (bicyclists, other vehicles) that could collide with an open car door.

The General Assembly approved the law based on Illinois Department of Transportation data showing dooring crashes are on the rise across the state.

This new rule affects passengers also. Passengers will need to use their left hand when exiting,

The Dutch Reach is already included in the 2018 edition of Illinois Rules of Road and, under the terms of the legislation, will be included in the pool of questions for the Illinois Secretary of State’s driver’s exam beginning on Jan. 1.

This new law comes on the heels of another one about distracted driving. The new law will up the penalty for first-time offenders who are caught texting while driving.

The law will reclassify the first offense as a moving violation. Currently, first-time offenders caught texting and driving are given a ticket that is classified as a less serious nonmoving violation. The change for first-time offenders goes into effect July 1, 2019.

DEKALB

Richard Jenkins-curated film series at the Egyptian

The Egyptian Theatre will host a special weekly series featuring movies chosen by an actor with two Academy Award nominations. Richard Jenkins – who is a DeKalb native – is in all films that will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 4 through Oct. 30, at the theater, 135 N. Second St., DeKalb.

Jenkins received a Best Actor Oscar nomination for his performance in “The Visit” and a Best Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for “The Shape of Water.”

SANDWICH

Fair continues its long tradition

As has happened since 1888, the Sandwich fairgrounds will come alive in September for five days to showcase exhibitors’ fruits of their labors, carnival rides, food, live entertainment and other activities. This year’s Sandwich Fair will be held Sept. 5-Sept. 9, at the fairgrounds, 15730 Pratt Road, Sandwich.

Country music superstar Justin Moore, the entertainment headliner, will perform at 8 p.m. Sept. 7. Moore has charted 11 times on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart, including with the No. 1 singles “Small Town USA” and “If Heaven Wasn’t So Far Away.” Tickets are $35.

The contemporary Christian band Carrollton performs at 7 p.m. Sept. 5. Tickets are free with fair admission.

The Western Horse Show is at 9 a.m. and harness racing at 11 a.m. Sept. 5.

The ever-popular demolition derbies are at 1 and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 9.

Children’s Day is Sept. 5 and kids 12 and under get in free all day.

Other highlights will include vendors selling a variety of wares, culinary competitions, truck pulls, draft horse shows, live music and entertainment on the Home Arts and Ag Land stages and a worship service and car show on Sept. 9.

The most enduring aspect of the fair remains the number of people showing their livestock, horticulture, collectibles, a connection to the fair’s history.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. Buildings will open 9 a.m. and close at 9 p.m. Admission is $9 for adults and $6 for children 6-1. Children 5 and under will be admitted free. For more Information, call 815-786-2159 or go to sandwichfair.com.

–Winnebago County News Briefs–