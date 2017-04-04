Woodford County Briefs

STATE

Illinois faces more credit rating woes

As if the state’s financial situation isn’t bad enough, Illinois’ already low credit rating could be downgraded if the state does not end its record-breaking budget impasse over the next two months, Moody’s Investors Service said.

The credit rating agency said the state is at a “critical juncture,” and failure to reach a budget consensus by the May 31 end of the legislative session would “signal deepening political paralysis, heightening the risk of creditor-adverse actions.”

Moody’s rates Illinois Baa2, which is just two steps above the junk level and is the lowest rating among the 50 states.

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Congressional districts participate in student art competition

Members of the U.S. House of Representatives are accepting submissions for the 2017 Congressional Art Competition. High school students are invited to participate in the 34th annual competition. One winning piece of artwork from each House district will be selected to be displayed in the Cannon Tunnel of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington for the next year.

Accepted art media are painting, drawing, collage, print, mixed media, computer generated art and photography. Artwork must may be no larger than 26 inches by 26 inches by 4 inches deep, including the frame, and must be original in concept, design and execution. Deadline is later this month.

To enter the contest, contact U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood’s Peoria office, 100 NE Monroe St., phone number (309) 671-7027.

COUNTY

Sheriff releases St. Patrick’s weekend enforcement numbers

The Woodford County Sheriff’s Office conducted a special enforcement effort March 17-March 19, over the St Patrick’s weekend. The office joined other state and local law enforcement agencies across Illinois to reduce highway fatalities by cracking down on unbuckled motorists and impaired drivers.

During the Click It or Ticket mobilization, sheriff staff:

Issued seven seat belt citations,

Made two DUI arrests,

Arrested one uninsured motorist,

Issued 18 speeding citations,

Made seven drug arrests,

Made one felony arrest,

Apprehended one suspected fugitive, and

Cited two motorists driving while using a cell phone.

Program designed for 3- to 5-year-olds

Area library branches are offering spring stories and craft fun activities this month. Children aged 3 to 5 years old may attend any of the sessions at any of the six branches of Illinois Prairie District Public Library. Parents may sign their child up each week at Benson, Germantown Hills, Metamora, Roanoke, Spring Bay and Washburn. They do not have to be present for the whole series or attend the same location each week. The service is free, but there are a maximum number of children allowed. For more information, call (309) 367-4594.

The following schedule will be in effect through April 25:

Tuesdays: 11 a.m. at Metamora and 1 p.m. at Roanoke;

Wednesdays: 11 a.m. at Benson and 1 p.m. at Washburn;

Thursdays: 11 a.m. at Germantown and 1 p.m. at Spring Bay.

EUREKA

EC to honor outstanding alums

Eureka College has announced the 2017 recipients of its annual Alumni Awards. Dan Harrod ’67 will receive the Alumni Award of Merit, Barb Arganbright Wickness ’73 will receive the Alumni Board President’s Award for Service and Mark Rutledge ’06 will receive the Outstanding Young Alumni Award. The announcement coincides with the College’s annual Alumni Weekend April 7-April 9, that will feature EC’s Leadership Connections Conference.

Eureka College Professor of Biology Paul Small and CORE Construction General Contractor Wayne Baum will be named honorary alumni.

The award winners will speak at a leadership conference luncheon at noon April 8, and will receive their awards at the Alumni Weekend celebration dinner at 5:30 p.m. that day. The luncheon is free for alumni and $10 for the public. The dinner is $25 per person. Registration is required for both events at eureka.edu/alumni-donors/alumni-leadership-conference-registration/ or by calling (877) 892-7823.

Library is celebrating Read to Your Baby Week

The Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St., Eureka, invites parents to visit library this week for Read to Your Baby Week. Families with babies up to 12 months old are encouraged to pick up activity ideas and a board book.