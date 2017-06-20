–Woodford County Calendar of Events

JUNE 22

Caribbean Rhythms on the River

Thursday, boarding at 5 p.m.

Spirit of Peoria, Peoria Riverfront

$35; children 12 and younger free

Enjoy a tropical get-away along with music and dinner. For more information, visit spiritofpeoria.com.

JUNE 22-25

Christian Story Telling Conference

Calvary Baptist Church, 1017 N. School St, Normal

7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

$135

Story tellers of all levels will learn techniques to improve their skills. For more information, call (309) 452-4479.

JUNE 23-JULY 1

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike

7:30 each night

Cornstock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Road, Peoria

$14-$17

Don’t miss this comedy directed by Eric Ewan. For more information, call (309) 676-2196.

JUNE 24

Lego Day at the Zoo

Saturday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Peoria Zoo, 2320 N. Prospect Road

$9.50 adults; ages 2-12 $6.50; $8.50 for seniors

Kids can build, play and grow their love of Legos. Included with regular admission. For more information, visit peoriazoo.org.

Robo Rumble at the Peoria Riverfront Museum

Saturday, noon-5 p.m.

222 SW Washington St.

Free

Teams compete for the top ranking as robots do battle. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Butterfly Workshop and Photo Class

Saturday, 2-3:30 p.m.

Tawney Oaks, 715 W. Singing Woods Road, Edelstein

$5

Bring your camera and learn how to shot some great photos with Mike Miller. For more information, call (309) 418-7051.

Night Paddle & Campfire Dinner

Saturday, 6-9 p.m.

Camp Wokanda, 620 E. Boy Scout Road, Chillicothe

$15 per person

Enjoy an evening of campfire and canoeing on Davis Lake. Everything provided. Register by calling (309) 579-2157.

Summer Gardening Series: Sun or Shade, Short or Tall Hydrangeas

Saturday, 10 a.m.

Illinois Central College Horticulture Building, 1 College Drive, East Peoria

Free

Master Gardener Ella Maxwell will be the speaker. For more information, call (309) 685-3140.

Biscuits and Gravy Perform at the Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9

$5

Bring your own seating. Reserved deck seating costs an additional $5. To make reservations, call (309) 359-9463.

JUNE 26

Adult Coloring at the Library

Monday, 2-4 p.m.

Filger Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Spend an afternoon in the relaxing enjoyment of creating a colorful picture. For more information, call (309) 432-2929.

JUNE 27

Staycation Idea: McLean County Barn Quilt Heritage Trail

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

University of Illinois Extension Local Food Systems and Small Farms Program Coordinator Reid Young will be at the library to talk about McLean County’s Barn Quilt Heritage Trail. 48 barns bear quilt blocks, each with a unique story. For reservations, call (309) 467-2922.

44 Years in Darkness

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road

Free

Sylvia Shults will speak on her latest book, “44 Years in Darkness: A True Story of Madness, Tragedy and Shattered Love.” For more information, call (309) 444-2121.

JUNE 28

Open House to Honor Stan Rush

Wednesday, 5-7 p.m.

Metamora Library, 208 E. Partridge St.

Free

Rush has dedicated 37 years to the development of the Illinois Prairie District Library system. For more information, call

Caregiver Conference

Wednesday, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cerf Center, Eureka College

Free

This year’s theme is “Mindfulness-based Stress Reduction.” A free brunch will be offered. Sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, the Central Illinois Agency on Aging, and the Gerontology Certificate Programs at Methodist College and Eureka College. For more information, call (309) 981-9449.

–Woodford County Calendar of Events–