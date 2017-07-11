–Woodford County Calendar of Events

THURSDAY, JULY 13

Gourds 101

Thursday, 5:30-7 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Bill Walter, master of the gourd, will offer an overview of the varieties of gourds, growing tips, cleaning tips, and crafting ideas. For more information, call (309) 467-3881.

Lace Knitting Class at the Library

Deadline for registering for the class is the 13th

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

$10

Robin Robinson will be teaching a beginning class in lace knitting. The 2-part class will be held from 6-7:30 on two consecutive Mondays, July 17 & 24. Register and pick up a supply list at the library by July 13. For more information, call (309) 467-2922.

July 13-16

Fill a Bus at Eureka IGA

Thursday – Sunday, while IGA is open

514 W. Center St.

Bags of groceries are $10 each

Buy a pre-stocked bag of groceries that will be put on the school bus parked in front of the IGA. The items will go to the Eureka Food Pantry. For more information, call (309) 467-3026.

JULY 13-14

Choice Books of the Midwest Book Sale

Thursday & Friday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Choice Books of Midwest, area distributors of a variety of inspirational and wholesome fiction and nonfiction titles, will be selling new and old titles in the library’s program room. The Friends of the Library benefit. For more information, call (309) 467-2922.

FRIDAY, JULY 14

Swing Dancing is Back

Friday, 7:00-11 p.m.

Monte Cristo Room, 383 Old Germantown Road, Germantown

$7 for singles; $10 per couple

Lessons are from 7-7:45. Dance only fee is $5 single, $8 per couple. For more information, call (309) 685-1950.

JULY 14-16

Route 66: Trails, Rails & Roads

Friday-Sunday, various times

The McLean County Museum of History, 200 N. Main St., Bloomington

Event will feature living history performances, a car show and cruise-in, period crafts for children, Civil War skirmishes and a cavalry encampment, walking tours, vintage bicycle display and live music by ‘Cornerstones of Rock.’ For more information, call (309) 827-0428.

Rock N’ Rods on Route 66

Friday-Monday, all day

The Chateau Hotel & Conference Center, 1601 Jumer Dr., Bloomington

Free

Musical groups include ‘Southern Culture on the Skids’ and ‘Lance Lipinsky and the Lovers.’ Event includes a vintage camper showcase, a car show and a cruise-in. For more information, call (815) 671-8741 .

Conklin Players: A Grand Old Country Tribute Show & Dinner

Fri. & Sat., 4:30-8 p.m.; Sun., 1:30-5 p.m.

Five Points, 360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

$25

Enjoy the 2017 Season of the Conklin Players at Five Points. Reservations must be made online. For more information, call (309) 444-8600.

JULY 14-22

Bye Bye Birdie at Corn Stock Theatre

7:30 each night

Corn Stock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria

$22 adults; $17 students aged 18 and under

A rock singer travels to a small Ohio town to make his “farewell” television performance and kiss his biggest fan before he is drafted. For more information, call (309) 676-2196.

SATURDAY, JULY 15

Eureka College Women’s Garden Walk

Saturday, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Event begins at the Reagan Peace Garden, Eureka College

$10

The Eureka College Women’s Board is sponsoring a garden walk that will include 8 gardens. Tickets are available at the Peace Garden on the day of the event and at Lawnscapes, Flower Basket and Scottwood Floral before the 15th. At each garden guests can choose to take a guided tour or walk around the gardens by themselves. Refreshments will be served at each garden. For more information, call (309) 467-6319.

History of Bicycles Show

Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.

David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Ave., Bloomington

Free

In addition to the bicycle show, there will be an ice cream social and a performance by the 33rd Illinois Volunteer Regiment Band (5-7 p.m.). For more information, call (309) 828-1084.

Jammsammich Performs at the Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9

$5

Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music. Reserved deck seating fee is $5 extra. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

Imagination Grove Fun Day

Friday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sugar Grove Nature Center, 4532 N. 725 E. Road, McLean

Free

Children will enjoy nature-based play at this drop-in event. There is no fee for admission, but participants are asked to bring birdseed or sugar (for hummingbird feeding) as a donation. For more information, call (309) 874-2174.

MONDAY, JULY 17

Beginning Lace Knitting

Mondays, July 17 and 24; 6-7:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

$10

Learn the basic stitches for knitting lace and how to read a chart while working on a Falling Water scarf pattern. Class may be filled. Call (309) 467-2922 for more information.

TUESDAY, JULY 18

Sit and Stitch at the Library

Tuesday, 5:30-8 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Join other stitchers to work on your projects and chat with others with similar interests. For more information, call (309) 467-2922.

–Woodford County Calendar of Events–