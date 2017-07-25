–Woodford County Calendar of Events

JULY 27

Book Chat at the Library

Thursday, 10 a.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Come find out what’s new at the library and what others have been reading. For more information, call (309) 467-2922.

JULY 28-29

Getting Wilder with Chip Joyce

Friday, 6 p.m.

Maxam Building, 316 SW Washington, Peoria

$36; $11 for show only

Original cabaret show to give tribute to Gene Wilder. For more information, call (309) 494-9100.

JULY 28-30

Illinois Deer and Turkey Expo

Fri., 2-8; Sat., 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Sun., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$13

Features seminars, a shooting range, hunting exhibitors and a bowhunter tournament. For more information, visit www.deerinfo.com/illinois-deer-turkey-expo.

JULY 29

Junk in the Trunk

Saturday, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Between IGA and Farmers’ Insurance

$10 to be a vendor

Vendors of all kinds will be on hand to sell their wares in tents or straight from the trunks of their vehicles. Sponsored by the Eureka Business Association. For more information, visit eurekabusinessassociation.org.

Fiesta en el Rio

Saturday, 5-11:30 p.m.

The Landing, Peoria Riverfront

$10

Event will feature authentic Latin American and Hispanic food, drink, music, and activities for children. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/riverfrontevents/events.

My Favorite Summer Bulbs

Saturday, 10 a.m.

Illinois Central College Horticulture Building, 1 College Dr., E. Peoria

Free

The workshop will be presented by Suzanne Cook, Master Gardener and Pekin Park District Head Gardener. Sponsored by the U of I Extension. For more information, call (309) 347-6614.

JULY 30

Pioneer Days at Sommer Park

Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

6329 Koerner Rd., Edwards

$3

Step back in time and experience 19th Century life in rural Peoria County. Activities and demonstrations abound. For more information, call (309) 691-8423.

JULY 31

Professional Quilt Appraisals at the Library

Monday, 3:30-6 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

$15 per item

Call the library for an appointment for a quilt appraisal by Janette Dwyer. At 6:30 she will also give a talk about quilts of the 19th and 20th centuries. Register for one or both of the activities by calling (309) 467-2922.

AUGUST 2

Back to School Immunization Clinic

Wednesday, 1-6 p.m.

Woodford County Health Dept., 1831 S. Main St., Eureka

After hours, walk-in clinic to get the kids ready for school. Immunization appointments can be scheduled during regular business hours. For more information, call (309) 467-3064.

AUGUST 2-6

McLean County Fair

All day

McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Dr., Bloomington

$3-$7

Food & Farm Family Fun Zone, Petting Zoo, Comedy & Magic Shows, Music Tent with daily live broadcasts, Face Painting, Hit and Miss Engines, Tour 4H Exhibits, Antique Tractor Display, Dog Agility Demonstration, Emergency Services Display, Balloon Twisting Artists. For more information, call (309) 663-6497.

