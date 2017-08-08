Woodford County Calendar of Events

August 8, 2017

Sugar Grove Nature Center in McLean hosts Imagination Grove Fun Day on Tuesday, Aug. 15. (Photo courtesy of Sugar Grove Nature Center)

AUG.  10 

 

Preview Night for the Illinois State Fair 

Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight 

Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield 

$5 adults; children 12 and under free 

Fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 20. Open 7 a.m.-midnight each day. Normal admission is $10 for adults. Parker per day is $5. For more information, visit ilinois.gov/statefair. 

 

AUG.   11 

 

Make a Solar Eclipse Viewer 

Friday, 10 a.m.-noon 

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St. 

Free 

Get ready for the Aug. 21 eclipse by making your own safe viewer. Bring an empty cereal box. All other materials will be provided. Preschoolers will need help from an older person. For more information, call (309) 467-2922. 

 

AUG.   11-12 

 

Grand Nationals Weekend 

Begins at 7 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. on Saturday 

Festival Park, Peoria Riverfront 

$10 on Friday; $20 on Saturday 

The event celebrates the running of the Grand National TT Motorcycle Races that will take place at the PMC Race Park in Bartonville on Sunday. For more details and ticket information, visit http://grandnationalsweekend.com 

 

AUG.   12 

 

Vineyard Concert Features Exter O’Neal and the Funk Yard Band 

Saturday, 7-11 p.m. 

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rt. 9 

$5 cover charge; $5 more for deck seating 

Bring your own seating to enjoy the music. Wine tasting and wine, beer, sodas, pizzas, cheese & crackers and chocolates for sale. For more information, call (309) 359-9463. 

 

Wildlife Prairie Concert 

Saturday, 7-11 p.m. 

3826 Taylor Rd., Hanna City 

$5 

Family-friendly event featuring the music of The Cusack Brothers. For more information, visit wildlifeprairiepark.org/wildfire-concert-series/. 

 

Uncovering the World’s Secrets on the Giant Screen 

Saturday, 7 p.m. 

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St. 

$5 donation 

Join National Geographic Innovation Fellow Corey Jaskolski as he shares tales of exploring the world using high tech cameras, laser scanners, and drone systems that he and his team develop. For more information, call (309) 686-7000. 

 

Hummingbird & Bee Pollinator Festival 

Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 

Sommer Park, 6329 N. Koerner Rd., Edwards 

Free 

For more information, call (309) 691-8423. 

 

Native American Applique Beading 

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon 

Camp Wokanda, 620 E. Boy Scout Rd., Chillicothe 

$10 

People aged 13 and older can learn create beaded flowers and leaf pictures. All supplies are provided. Please park in the lower lot and meet at the Nature Lab. For more information, call (309) 579-2157. 

 

AUG.   13 

 

Summer Festa Picnic 

Sunday, noon-6 p.m. 

Hickory Grove Park, 12403 N. Hickory Grove Rd., Dunlap 

$3 

There will be Italian food, beverages, a gift booth, live entertainment provided by Vince Amore and Jack Miuccio, children’s activities, a spaghetti-eating contest and bocce ball tournaments. For more information, visit http://italianamericansociety.com. 

 

Old Time Folk & Country Jam 

Sunday, 3:30-5 p.m. 

Forest Park Nature Center, 4809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Hts. 

Free 

Bring your guitar, fiddle, banjo or other acoustic instrument and join in the jam session. For more information, call (309) 686-3360. 

 

AUG.   14 

 

Adult Coloring at the Library 

Monday, 2-4 p.m. 

Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk 

Free 

Come in to relax and make beautiful colored pencil pictures. For more information, call (309) 432-2929. 

 

AUG.   15 

 

Filger Library Book Club 

Tuesday, 3 p.m. 

261 E. 5th St., Minonk 

Free 

The group will be discussing “To Say Nothing of the Dog” by Connie Wills. For more information, call (309) 432-2929. 

 

Imagination Grove Fun Day 

Tuesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. 

Sugar Grove Nature Center, 4532 N. 725 East Rd., McLean 

Free, donations of bird seed appreciated 

Family centered nature-based play. Lemonade and snacks provided. For more information, call (309) 874-2174. 

 

Heartsaver CPR Class 

Wednesday, 6-8:30 p.m. 

Advocate BroMenn Health and Fitness Center, 1111 Trinity Lane, Bloomington 

$30 

Register for the class that will teach how to recognize and treat life-threatening emergencies. For more information, call (309) 268-2248. 

 

AUG.   16 

 

Free Brain Health Program 

Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. 

Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, 1304 Franklin Ave., Normal 

Free 

Robin Rinker, a registered dietitian at BroMenn Medical Center, will share which types of foods, vitamins and minerals are shown from current research to impact brain health. Participants should bring their own lunches. For more information, call (309) 268-2248. 

 

Crossroads UMC Basement to Attic Sale 

Wednesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. 

1420 N. Main St., Washington 

Free 

All proceeds will be donated to local, national, and global mission work.  All items will be sold by donation only. For more information, call (309) 444-2381. 

 

