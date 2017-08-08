–Woodford County Calendar of Events

AUG. 10

Preview Night for the Illinois State Fair

Thursday, 4 p.m.-midnight

Illinois State Fairgrounds, Springfield

$5 adults; children 12 and under free

Fair runs through Sunday, Aug. 20. Open 7 a.m.-midnight each day. Normal admission is $10 for adults. Parker per day is $5. For more information, visit ilinois.gov/statefair.

AUG. 11

Make a Solar Eclipse Viewer

Friday, 10 a.m.-noon

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Get ready for the Aug. 21 eclipse by making your own safe viewer. Bring an empty cereal box. All other materials will be provided. Preschoolers will need help from an older person. For more information, call (309) 467-2922.

AUG. 11-12

Grand Nationals Weekend

Begins at 7 p.m. on Friday; 10 a.m. on Saturday

Festival Park, Peoria Riverfront

$10 on Friday; $20 on Saturday

The event celebrates the running of the Grand National TT Motorcycle Races that will take place at the PMC Race Park in Bartonville on Sunday. For more details and ticket information, visit http://grandnationalsweekend.com

AUG. 12

Vineyard Concert Features Exter O’Neal and the Funk Yard Band

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rt. 9

$5 cover charge; $5 more for deck seating

Bring your own seating to enjoy the music. Wine tasting and wine, beer, sodas, pizzas, cheese & crackers and chocolates for sale. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

Wildlife Prairie Concert

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

3826 Taylor Rd., Hanna City

$5

Family-friendly event featuring the music of The Cusack Brothers. For more information, visit wildlifeprairiepark.org/wildfire-concert-series/.

Uncovering the World’s Secrets on the Giant Screen

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$5 donation

Join National Geographic Innovation Fellow Corey Jaskolski as he shares tales of exploring the world using high tech cameras, laser scanners, and drone systems that he and his team develop. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Hummingbird & Bee Pollinator Festival

Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sommer Park, 6329 N. Koerner Rd., Edwards

Free

For more information, call (309) 691-8423.

Native American Applique Beading

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Camp Wokanda, 620 E. Boy Scout Rd., Chillicothe

$10

People aged 13 and older can learn create beaded flowers and leaf pictures. All supplies are provided. Please park in the lower lot and meet at the Nature Lab. For more information, call (309) 579-2157.

AUG. 13

Summer Festa Picnic

Sunday, noon-6 p.m.

Hickory Grove Park, 12403 N. Hickory Grove Rd., Dunlap

$3

There will be Italian food, beverages, a gift booth, live entertainment provided by Vince Amore and Jack Miuccio, children’s activities, a spaghetti-eating contest and bocce ball tournaments. For more information, visit http://italianamericansociety.com.

Old Time Folk & Country Jam

Sunday, 3:30-5 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 4809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Hts.

Free

Bring your guitar, fiddle, banjo or other acoustic instrument and join in the jam session. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

AUG. 14

Adult Coloring at the Library

Monday, 2-4 p.m.

Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Come in to relax and make beautiful colored pencil pictures. For more information, call (309) 432-2929.

AUG. 15

Filger Library Book Club

Tuesday, 3 p.m.

261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

The group will be discussing “To Say Nothing of the Dog” by Connie Wills. For more information, call (309) 432-2929.

Imagination Grove Fun Day

Tuesday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Sugar Grove Nature Center, 4532 N. 725 East Rd., McLean

Free, donations of bird seed appreciated

Family centered nature-based play. Lemonade and snacks provided. For more information, call (309) 874-2174.

Heartsaver CPR Class

Wednesday, 6-8:30 p.m.

Advocate BroMenn Health and Fitness Center, 1111 Trinity Lane, Bloomington

$30

Register for the class that will teach how to recognize and treat life-threatening emergencies. For more information, call (309) 268-2248.

AUG. 16

Free Brain Health Program

Wednesday, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, 1304 Franklin Ave., Normal

Free

Robin Rinker, a registered dietitian at BroMenn Medical Center, will share which types of foods, vitamins and minerals are shown from current research to impact brain health. Participants should bring their own lunches. For more information, call (309) 268-2248.

Crossroads UMC Basement to Attic Sale

Wednesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

1420 N. Main St., Washington

Free

All proceeds will be donated to local, national, and global mission work. All items will be sold by donation only. For more information, call (309) 444-2381.

–Woodford County Calendar of Events–