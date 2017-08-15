–Woodford County Calendar of Events

AUG. 17

Diabetes Clinic: Easy Lunches for One

Thursday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka

Free

Dietician Jenna Smith will offer ideas for fixing appetizing lunches that are good for you. For more information, call (309) 663-8306.

From Milkweed to Monarch

Thursday, 6-7 p.m.

El Paso Public Library, 149 W. 1st St.

Free

Learn what you can do to help the monarchs survive. For more information, call (309) 527-4360.

Swing is Back

Friday, 7-11 p.m.

MonteCristo Room, 383 Old Germantown Road, Germantown

$5 for singles; $8 for couples

Dance lessons offered from 7-7:45. Fee for the lessons is $2 per dancer. For more information, call (309) 685-1950.

Basement to Attic Sale

Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Crossroads United Methodist Church, 1420 N. Main St., Washington

Free

United Methodist Women will hold a sale of just about everything that can come from a house. Sales by donation only. All proceeds go to mission work. For more information, call (309) 444-2381.

AUG. 18

Deadline for Entering Kayak Challenge

Friday

$25 per person

Third annual Kayak Challenge Obstacle Course on Eureka Lake will be held on Saturday, August 26. Entry fee includes lunch, bottled water, snacks, t-shirt, goody bag and the use of a loaner personal flotation device. Event will be held rain or shine. For more information, call (309) 532-6683.

AUG. 19

Make an Eclipse Viewer at the Library

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Filger Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Bring an empty cereal box and construct a viewer for safely watching the eclipse. All ages welcome. For more information, call (309) 432-2929.

Ice Cream Social and Antique Car Show

Saturday, 1-3 p.m.

105 Zinser Place, Washington

Free

The Washington Historical Society offers fun afternoon for the whole family. Ice cream provided by Tim & Jan Whiteside with Mason-White Funeral Home. Free fire truck rides for the youth. For more information, call (309) 444-4793.

5Khaos Benefits Easter Seals

Saturday, all day

Hunter Oaks Equestrian Trails, 236 Mac Allen Lake Road, Carlock

$48

6th annual run through 5K of rolling terrain and 20 obstacles. Register by visiting 5khaos.org.

Basic Life Support Class

Saturday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

OSF St. Joseph Medical Center, 2200 E. Washington St., Bloomington

$50

The class is designed for health care professionals who provide care to patients in a variety of settings, including hospital and non-hospital. Pre-registration and payment is required 48 hours in advance of class. Call (309) 661-5153.

Concert at the Vineyard: The Shake

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9

$5 band cover

The Shake offers classic rock music. Bring your own seating to enjoy the music. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

India Fest at the Landing

Saturday, 3-9 p.m.

CEFCU Center Stage at the Landing, 200 NE Water St., Peoria

$8; 10 and under admitted free

Live music, authentic Indian cuisine, traditional Indian dancing, fashion, artifacts, textiles, jewelry, and culture. For more information visit facebook.com/riverfrontevents.

AUG. 21

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

Monday, noon-2:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main

Free

Fifty free eclipse glasses will be available during the viewing party on a first come, first served basis. For more information, call (309) 467-2922.

Solar Eclipse Viewing Party

Monday, 11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Sun Plaza, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free

The Peoria Astronomical Society will join with the museum to present information and direct viewing of the 90% eclipse we will see in the area. The complete eclipse can be seen in the Dome Planetarium. Solar glasses are available in the Museum Store for $1.95 a pair. For more information, call (309) 863-3030.

AUG. 22

Garden Art Class

Tuesday, 6 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Master Gardener Bunny Randall will demonstrate how to cast and paint concrete leaves from your garden. Register by calling (309) 467-2922.

Junior Book Club

Tuesday, 4 p.m.

Filger Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Youth in grades 4-7 will discuss “Saving Zasha.” For more information, call (309) 432-2929.

Eat the Landscape

Tuesday, 7-8 p.m.

Heartline Community Room, 200 Reagan Dr., Eureka

Free

Woodford County Master Gardeners planted sweet and savory herbs in the raised beds at the Heartline/Hearthouse and now want to share the harvest with the community. Kelly Allsup, Extension Horticulture Educator, will demonstrate the value of herbs and how to use them. For more information, call (309) 467-3789.

Learn to Spin with Drop Spindles

Tuesday, 5:30-8 p.m.

Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, E. Peoria

$5

Jessica and Melissa will teach the use of the drop spindle to create yarn from. Fee includes a spindle and wool for each participant. For more information, call (309) 699-3917, Ext. 2172.

Medicare 101

Tuesday, 5:30-6:45 p.m.

Germantown Hills Branch Library

509 Woodland Knolls Road, Germantown Hills

An informational presentation followed with an opportunity for questions. This is ideal for anyone with an interest in Medicare as we approach the annual open enrollment period. For further information, contact Julie Bicksler at (309) 231-5371 or at bixmix7@gmail.com.

