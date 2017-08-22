–Woodford County Calendar of Events

AUG. 24

“Medicare 101” Offered at the Library

Thursday, 5:30-6:45 p.m.

Filger Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

There will be an informational presentation followed with an opportunity for questions. Those who will be eligible for the open enrollment will want to attend. For more information, call (309) 231-5371.

AUG. 25-26

Peoria Irish Festival

Fri., 4-11:30 p.m.; Sat., 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront

$8 before 5 p.m.; $10 after 5 p.m.

Showcasing Irish heritage through song, dance, food, drink, and cultural exhibits. Irish bands, musicians and dancers will perform on multiple stages. For more information, visit peoriairishfest.com

AUG. 25-SEPT. 2

‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’

Friday Aug 25 – Sat. Sep. 2; 7:30 p.m.

1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria

$22; $17 students

“Thoroughly Modern Millie” takes you back to the Jazz Age in New York City, when ‘moderns‘ are bobbing their hair, raising their hemlines, entering the workforce, and rewriting the rules of love. For more information, call (309) 676-2196.

AUG. 26

Rotarians Hear from Jody Evans, Auctioneer

Tuesday, noon-1 p.m.

Cerf Center, Eureka College $8

Computerization has come to the auction house, and Jody Evans will explain about his experiences and how the new digitized system works. For more information, call (309) 360-6772.

Kayak Fun Challenge Obstacle Course

Saturday, Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.

Eureka Lake, Lake Road

$25

Challenge yourself testing your kayaking skills as you maneuver through a series of fun water obstacles on beautiful Eureka Lake. Awards for top 3 winners in each age group: 18-39, 40-59, and 60+. Fee includes lunch, bottled water, snacks, t-shirt and use of a loaner kayak and loaner Personal Flotation Device. Register online at www.washingtonparkdistrict.com.

Day of the Dozer

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Dr., Bloomington

Youth tickets $7; adults no charge

Kids get a chance to see and ride heavy construction and farming equipment. For more information, call (309) 828-3406.

‘United Groove Theory’ Performs at the Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Route 9

$5; 12 & under free

Four-piece variety/pop/rock band from Peoria will perform. Bring a lawn chair. Seating on the deck is $5 extra. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

AUG. 26-27

River Valley Antique Tractor Show

Opens at 8 a.m. both days

Butler Haynes Park, 9424 S. Mapleton Rd., Mapleton

Admission free; donations appreciated

34th Annual Tractor Show and Swap Meet will feature Cockshutt tractors and Bill Beadles’ Gambles Farmcrest 30. Flea market, tractor pulls, kids’ activities. For more information, call (309) 360-7390.

Gems of the Prairie Quilt Show

Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Hall C, 201 SW Jefferson

$7; $10 for a 2-day pass

Free parking if you mention that you are attending the quilt show. For more information, visit gemsoftheprairie.com.

AUG. 27

Grape Stomp at Kickapoo Winery

Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

6605 N. Smith Rd., Edwards

$10 (includes 3 tasting tickets for those over 21)

Included in the event are live music by the MacQueen St. Band, and kids’ activities including a grape train ride. For more information, visit kickapoocreekwinery.com.

Pioneer Days

Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

Sommer Park, 6329 Koerner Rd., Edwards

$3

Step back in time and experience 19th Century life in rural Peoria County. Activities include hand dipping candles, blacksmithing, school lessons, woodworking, chores, pioneer cemetery tours, hayrides and livestock care. Special demonstration will be ‘Herbs: Cooking & Medicinal Use.” For more information, call (309) 691-8423.

AUG. 28

Adult Coloring at the Library

Monday, 2-4 p.m.

Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Relax and enjoy the beauty of coloring. For more information, call (309) 432-2929.

AUG. 29

Tour the New Select Care Facility in Eureka

Tuesday, noon-1 p.m.

Memorial Hall, Select Care (Maple Lawn)

$8

Join Rotarians at Maple Lawn’s Memorial Hall for an introduction to the new ‘nursing home’ facility, Select Post Acute Care. Lunch will be followed by a talk and a tour of the buildings making up Select Care. For more information, call (309) 467-2337.

–Woodford County Calendar of Events–