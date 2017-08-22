–Woodford County Calendar of Events

Woodford County Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — August 22, 2017
AUG. 24
“Medicare 101” Offered at the Library
Thursday, 5:30-6:45 p.m.
Filger Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk
Free
There will be an informational presentation followed with an opportunity for questions. Those who will be eligible for the open enrollment will want to attend. For more information, call (309) 231-5371.
AUG. 25-26
Peoria Irish Festival
Fri., 4-11:30 p.m.; Sat., 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront
$8 before 5 p.m.; $10 after 5 p.m.
Showcasing Irish heritage through song, dance, food, drink, and cultural exhibits. Irish bands, musicians and dancers will perform on multiple stages. For more information, visit peoriairishfest.com
AUG. 25-SEPT. 2
‘Thoroughly Modern Millie’
Friday Aug 25 – Sat. Sep. 2; 7:30 p.m.
1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria
$22; $17 students
“Thoroughly Modern Millie” takes you back to the Jazz Age in New York City, when ‘moderns‘ are bobbing their hair, raising their hemlines, entering the workforce, and rewriting the rules of love. For more information, call (309) 676-2196.
AUG. 26
Rotarians Hear from Jody Evans, Auctioneer
Tuesday, noon-1 p.m.
Cerf Center, Eureka College $8
Computerization has come to the auction house, and Jody Evans will explain about his experiences and how the new digitized system works. For more information, call (309) 360-6772.
Kayak Fun Challenge Obstacle Course
Saturday, Check-in begins at 8:30 a.m.
Eureka Lake, Lake Road
$25
Challenge yourself testing your kayaking skills as you maneuver through a series of fun water obstacles on beautiful Eureka Lake. Awards for top 3 winners in each age group: 18-39, 40-59, and 60+. Fee includes lunch, bottled water, snacks, t-shirt and use of a loaner kayak and loaner Personal Flotation Device. Register online at www.washingtonparkdistrict.com.
Day of the Dozer
Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Dr., Bloomington
Youth tickets $7; adults no charge
Kids get a chance to see and ride heavy construction and farming equipment. For more information, call (309) 828-3406.
‘United Groove Theory’ Performs at the Vineyard
Saturday, 7-11 p.m.
Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Route 9
$5; 12 & under free
Four-piece variety/pop/rock band from Peoria will perform. Bring a lawn chair. Seating on the deck is $5 extra. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.
AUG. 26-27
River Valley Antique Tractor Show
Opens at 8 a.m. both days
Butler Haynes Park, 9424 S. Mapleton Rd., Mapleton
Admission free; donations appreciated
34th Annual Tractor Show and Swap Meet will feature Cockshutt tractors and Bill Beadles’ Gambles Farmcrest 30. Flea market, tractor pulls, kids’ activities. For more information, call (309) 360-7390.
Gems of the Prairie Quilt Show
Sat., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center Hall C, 201 SW Jefferson
$7; $10 for a 2-day pass
Free parking if you mention that you are attending the quilt show. For more information, visit gemsoftheprairie.com.
AUG. 27
Grape Stomp at Kickapoo Winery
Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
6605 N. Smith Rd., Edwards
$10 (includes 3 tasting tickets for those over 21)
Included in the event are live music by the MacQueen St. Band, and kids’ activities including a grape train ride. For more information, visit kickapoocreekwinery.com.
Pioneer Days
Sunday, 1-4 p.m.
Sommer Park, 6329 Koerner Rd., Edwards
$3
Step back in time and experience 19th Century life in rural Peoria County. Activities include hand dipping candles, blacksmithing, school lessons, woodworking, chores, pioneer cemetery tours, hayrides and livestock care. Special demonstration will be ‘Herbs: Cooking & Medicinal Use.” For more information, call (309) 691-8423.
AUG. 28
Adult Coloring at the Library
Monday, 2-4 p.m.
Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk
Free
Relax and enjoy the beauty of coloring. For more information, call (309) 432-2929.
AUG. 29
Tour the New Select Care Facility in Eureka
Tuesday, noon-1 p.m.
Memorial Hall, Select Care (Maple Lawn)
$8
Join Rotarians at Maple Lawn’s Memorial Hall for an introduction to the new ‘nursing home’ facility, Select Post Acute Care. Lunch will be followed by a talk and a tour of the buildings making up Select Care. For more information, call (309) 467-2337.
