–Woodford County Calendar of Events

SEPT. 21

The Power of Breakfast

Thursday, 10-11 a.m.

Metamora District Library, 208 E. Partridge St.

Free

Registered dietitian, Jenna Smith will explain why breakfast is the most important meal of the day and offer suggestions for good breakfasts. For more information, call (309) 367-4594.

Eureka Business Association Scarecrow Contest

Registration concludes on Sept. 25

Eureka area

Free

Organizations and businesses in the city create unique scarecrows in a contest that concludes with judging on October 6 as part of the Taste of Eureka. For more information, call Erin Ziegenhorn at (309) 633-7834.

Writer’s Circle Meets in Eureka

Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

The informal writer’s group encourages new authors. For more information, call (309) 467-2922.

Diabetes Clinic: Exercise

Thursday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka

Free

Physical Therapist Assistant Kelli Groeper will explain how a little bit of exercise can improve life. For more information, call (309) 467-6034.

SEPT. 21-24

Niña and Pinta Replica Ships Moored at Peoria

Thursday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront, 110 SW Water St.

$8 adults; $7 seniors, $6 students 5-16; 4 and under free

Self-guided tours of the replicas of two of Christopher Columbus’ ships. For more information or to schedule group tour, call (787) 672-2152 or visit thenina.com.

SEPT. 22

Fall Prevention Expo

Friday, 1-2:30 p.m.

Snyder Village, 1200 E. Partridge, Metamora

Free

Therapy staff from Snyder Village and Physical Therapy students from Bradley University will be on hand to provide tips and information on fall prevention, ways to improve walking and balance, as well as assessment of walking devices (like canes or walkers). For more information, call (309) 367-4300, ext. 101.

SEPT. 22-24

Golden Eagle Intertribal Powwow

Fri., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Lake Lou Yaeger Solar Circle, 4 Marina Lane, Litchfield

Free admission and parking

Storytelling for young and old, children’s dances, treats and gifts, handcrafted vendors, food, auctions and raffles. Representatives from several different Tribal Nations. For more information, call (217) 851-2206.

Conklin Players Present “Smoke on the Mountain”

Thurs.-Sat., 7 p.m.; Sun., 3 p.m.

Five-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

$25; $8 students through college age

Features country hits from Hank Williams and Patsy Cline to Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks. A Pre-Show Buffet Dinner is available at 5:30 on Friday, and 1:30 on Sunday for $25 per person. Make reservations by calling (309) 444-8600.

SEPT. 23

Eureka High School Alumni Meeting

Saturday, noon

Cerf Center, Eureka College, 300 E. College

90th annual get-together to meet old friends and tour the Eureka High School. For more information, call (309) 467-2206.

Junk in the Trunk

Sat. 9 a.m.

IGA Parking Lot on Rte. 24

Free to browse; $10 to sell

The Eureka Business Association’s 4th Saturday flea market. For more information, visit eurekabusinessassociation.org.

Introduction to Brush Calligraphy

Saturday, 10 a.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

$20

Jessica Cranford, local calligrapher, will teach the basics and provide you with two pens, a pad of tracing paper, practice sheets and a list of internet resources. For more information, call (309) 467-2922.

Highway J Performs at the Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9

$5 per person band cover

Highway J is a rock band with a difference. Bring a lawn chair or purchase seating on the deck for an additional $5. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

Michael W. Smith Performs at Braden Auditorium

Saturday, 7 p.m.

Bone Student Center, Illinois State University, Normal

Michael W. Smith with special guest Grayson Reed will perform. For more information, visit michaelwsmith.com or call (309) 438-5444.

SEPT. 23-24

Peoria Art Guild Fine Art Fair

Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront

$5 ($7 for both days)

Over 150 national artists will have their work on display and for sale. For more information, visit peoriaartguild.com.

SEPT. 24

Pioneer Days at Sommer Park

Sunday, 1-4 p.m.

6329 N. Koerner Rd., Edwards

$3

Experience firsthand the daily life of rural Peorians in the mid 19th century! Activities may include hand dipping candles, blacksmithing, school lessons, woodworking, chores, pioneer cemetery tours, hayrides, and livestock care. For more information, call (309) 691-8423.

Strides for Justice 5K

Sunday, 8 a.m.

Tower Park, 1222 E. Kingman Ave., Peoria Heights

$30

Timed 5K walk/run on Grandview Drive raises money for Prairie State Legal Services. Post-race party and awards at Oliver’s. To register or for more information, visit stridesforjustice.com.

SEPT. 24-25

Alpaca Farm Days

Sun., 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Mon., 1-5 p.m.

Houchin Family Alpacas, 16708 E 400 North Rd., Heyworth

Free

Come out to see the animals, watch demonstrations of spinning and felting, and purchase products made of alpaca fur. For more information, call (309) 473-3232.

–Woodford County Calendar of Events–