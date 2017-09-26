–Woodford County Calendar of Events

Woodford County Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — September 26, 2017
SEPT. 29
Taste of Eureka
Saturday, 4:30-7:30 p.m.
Downtown Eureka
$5
Businesses and organizations in Eureka provide food of every imaginable kind, from popcorn to pulled pork sandwiches. It’s a ‘trick-or-treat’ for the whole family. For more information, call (309) 258-1515.
SEPT. 29-30
Tremont Townwide Garage Sale
SEPT. 29-OCT. 1
Cornstock Kids Present ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’
Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat. & Sun., 2:30 p.m.
Corn Stock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria
$16 adults; $10 kids 12 and under
Perennial favorite musical will be performed by a cast of youth actors. For more information, call (309) 676-2196.
ICC Theatre Presents ‘The Underpants’
Fri. & Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2:30 p.m.
Adults $8; students and seniors $6.
Humorous play by Steve Martin will keep you laughing. For more information, call (309) 694-5136.
SEPT. 30
Abraham Lincoln in Song
Saturday, 2 p.m.
Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Rd.
Free
Folk musician Chris Valillo will sing the songs that Abraham Lincoln enjoyed. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.
Fire Breathing Dragons at the Museum
Saturday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Lobby, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
Free with regular paid admission
Art-spiration will offer a free family-friendly workshops that encourages teamwork, investigation and imagination. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
Vineyard Features ‘PhannieRae & The Soul Shakers’
Saturday, 7-11 p.m.
Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9
$5 per person band cover
Musical group covers genres from classic rock to Motown. Reserve seating on the deck $5 extra. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.
Well Water Seminar
Saturday, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1420 W. Moss Ave., Peoria
Admission is free, but donations are appreciated
‘The Gathering at the Well Water Seminar’ will address water issues at both the local and global level. Free lunch catered by Avanti’s. To register, call (309) 673-8501.
OCT. 1
Songs from the Woods Present Bill Staines
Sunday, 7-8:30 p.m.
Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights
$10 adults; $9 for 12 and under
Songs from the Woods Concert Series continues with folk musician Bill Staines. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.
German Schlachtfest
Sunday, noon-8 p.m.
Hickory Grove Park, 12403 N. Hickory Grove Road, Dunlap
Free
Peoria German-American Society hosts event filled with German music, food and beer, as well as other cultural activities. For more information, call (309) 691-7484.
Thunderbirds Car Show
Sunday, all day
Hampton Inn and Suites, 320 S. Towanda Ave., Normal
Free
34th Annual Land of Lincoln Thunderbirds Car show. For more information, (309) 452-8900.
OCT. 3
Sit and Stitch at the Library
Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.
Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.
Free
Enjoy the company of other sewists as everyone works on his/her own project. For more information, call (309) 467-2922.
OCT. 4
Seed Collection Workday
Wed., 10-11 a.m.
Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights
Free
People aged 14 and older will help collect seeds at the Nature Center. Bring gloves, sturdy shoes and water. Tools will be provided. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.
