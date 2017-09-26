–Woodford County Calendar of Events

SEPT. 29

Taste of Eureka

Saturday, 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Downtown Eureka

$5

Businesses and organizations in Eureka provide food of every imaginable kind, from popcorn to pulled pork sandwiches. It’s a ‘trick-or-treat’ for the whole family. For more information, call (309) 258-1515.

SEPT. 29-30

Tremont Townwide Garage Sale

SEPT. 29-OCT. 1

Cornstock Kids Present ‘Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat’

Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat. & Sun., 2:30 p.m.

Corn Stock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria

$16 adults; $10 kids 12 and under

Perennial favorite musical will be performed by a cast of youth actors. For more information, call (309) 676-2196.

ICC Theatre Presents ‘The Underpants’

Fri. & Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2:30 p.m.

Adults $8; students and seniors $6.

Humorous play by Steve Martin will keep you laughing. For more information, call (309) 694-5136.

SEPT. 30

Abraham Lincoln in Song

Saturday, 2 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Rd.

Free

Folk musician Chris Valillo will sing the songs that Abraham Lincoln enjoyed. For more information, call (309) 444-2241.

Fire Breathing Dragons at the Museum

Saturday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Lobby, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free with regular paid admission

Art-spiration will offer a free family-friendly workshops that encourages teamwork, investigation and imagination. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Vineyard Features ‘PhannieRae & The Soul Shakers’

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rte. 9

$5 per person band cover

Musical group covers genres from classic rock to Motown. Reserve seating on the deck $5 extra. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

Well Water Seminar

Saturday, 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1420 W. Moss Ave., Peoria

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated

‘The Gathering at the Well Water Seminar’ will address water issues at both the local and global level. Free lunch catered by Avanti’s. To register, call (309) 673-8501.

OCT. 1

Songs from the Woods Present Bill Staines

Sunday, 7-8:30 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

$10 adults; $9 for 12 and under

Songs from the Woods Concert Series continues with folk musician Bill Staines. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

German Schlachtfest

Sunday, noon-8 p.m.

Hickory Grove Park, 12403 N. Hickory Grove Road, Dunlap

Free

Peoria German-American Society hosts event filled with German music, food and beer, as well as other cultural activities. For more information, call (309) 691-7484.

Thunderbirds Car Show

Sunday, all day

Hampton Inn and Suites, 320 S. Towanda Ave., Normal

Free

34th Annual Land of Lincoln Thunderbirds Car show. For more information, (309) 452-8900.

OCT. 3

Sit and Stitch at the Library

Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Enjoy the company of other sewists as everyone works on his/her own project. For more information, call (309) 467-2922.

OCT. 4

Seed Collection Workday

Wed., 10-11 a.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free

People aged 14 and older will help collect seeds at the Nature Center. Bring gloves, sturdy shoes and water. Tools will be provided. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

