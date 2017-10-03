–Woodford County Calendar of Events

OCT. 4-6

Scarecrow Contest/Taste of Eureka

The Eureka Business Association Scarecrow contest judging will be held Oct. 4 and winners will be announced at the Taste of Eureka on Oct. 6. A display with pictures will be exhibited through Oct. 5 at the Eureka IGA. Feel free to cast your vote for the People’s Choice winner. For more information, visit eurekabusinessassociation.org or the Eureka Business Association Facebook page.

OCT. 5-8

Eureka College Annual Used Book Sale

Thur., 1-20 p.m.; Fri., 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m.-noon; Sun. during the College’s homecoming activities.

Melick Library, Eureka College, corner of College Ave. and Darst St.

Free admission

Until Saturday hardcover books will be $1 and paperbacks $.50. A bag sale will be held on Saturday morning, $3 for all the books you can cram into a bag. For more information, call (309) 467-6892.

OCT. 6-7

Pekin Haunt

Friday & Saturday, 7-10 p.m.

Pekin Paintball Park, 14444 Towerline Dr.

$10-$20

Features paintball guns, zombies, a haunted house and a corn maze. Prices are $10 for the corn maze, $20 for a battlewagon ride. For more information, call (309) 346-7000.

Spider Hill

Friday & Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Three Sisters Park, Chillicothe

$10

Visit the Massacre Mansion, Trail of Terror and Zombie Invasion. For more information, visit threesisterspark.com.

OCT. 6-8

Corn Stock for Kids Presents Joseph

Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat. and Sun., 2:30 p.m.

Corn Stock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria

$16; $10 for kids 12 and under

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat will be performed by Corn Stock for Kids. For more information, call (309) 676-2196.

Peoria Players Presents “The Woman in Black”

Fri. & Sat. 7:30 p.m.; Sun. 2 p.m.

4300 N. University St., Peoria

$15; $10 for youths

A young solicitor travels to a remote village where he discovers the vengeful ghost of a scorned woman is terrorizing the locals. For more information, call (309) 688-4473.

OCT. 6-29

Hogwarts Garden of Botanical Wonders

Fridays & Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Luthy Botanical Gardens, 2420 N. Prospect Rd., Peoria

Free; donations appreciated

Experience the magic of Hogwarts as Luthy Botanical Garden embrace the theme of Harry Potter for the Chrysanthemum Show. For more information, call (309) 681-3506.

OCT. 7

Pork Chop Dinner at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church

Saturday, 4-7 p.m.

698 Reagan Dr., Eureka

For more information, call (309) 467-5477.

Romance Author Faire at the Library

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Seven regional romance authors will be on hand to share their love of the romance genre and to sign their books. For more information, call (309) 467-2922.

Michael Palascak Performs at 5-Points

Saturday, 7 p.m.

360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

$25

The show celebrates Five Points’ 10-year anniversary with a night of laughter and audience participation. For more information or tickets, call (309) 444-8222.

Pink Turn N’ Burn Barrel Race

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

Copperas Creek, 4302 S. Hanna City/Glasford Rd., Hanna City

Free

Practice runs begin at 8 a.m. and the show starts at 11. Silent auction, 50/50 raffle, bake sale and vendors. Proceeds will benefit the Pink Fund for breast cancer patients. For more information, visit facebook.com/pinkbarrels.

OCT. 7-8

Spoon River Drive

Saturday & Sunday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Towns in Fulton County

Free

In addition to communities in Fulton County, the drive will include Elmwood in Peoria County and Havana Front Park in Mason County. Event includes hundreds of vendor booths along the route. For a map, visit spponriverdrive.org, tourist information.

OCT. 8

Old Time Folk and Country Jam

Sunday, 3:30-5 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free; donations appreciated

Bring your guitar, fiddle, banjo or other acoustic instrument to the Nature Center for a jam session. Meet other musicians and learn some new songs. Music lovers of all ages are encouraged to come, listen and enjoy. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

Fall Foliage Walk

Sunday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free

Hosted by the Peoria Park District and the Forest Park Nature Center. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

OCT. 9

Middle School Paper Crafters Meet

Monday, 3:30-5 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Young people learn different techniques with paper to make cards, notepads and other useful objects. Register by October 7 by calling (309) 467-2922.

Make and Take Card Night

Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

$2

Debbi Smith will teach the making of three different types of cards. For more information, call (309) 467-2922.

Sign up for Cooking Class at EPL

Monday, all day

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

$3

Last day for signing up for the Cooking for One or Two Class being taught by Jenna Smith on Thursday, October 12 at 6:30. Register by calling (309) 467-2922.

OCT. 10

Homework Help at the Library

Tuesday, 5:30-8 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Brian Boggs will tutor middle and high school students in math, science, history and English. Walk-ins are welcome, but priority will be given to students who make appointments for a 30-minute tutoring session. Parents and families are welcome to sit in on the session. For more information or to register for an appointment, call (309) 467-2922.

OCT. 11

China Painters’ Art Show

Wednesday, 1-5 p.m.

The Chateau Hotel and Conference Center, 1601 Jumer Dr., Bloomington

Free

Illinois World Organization of China Painters Art Show offers a display of fine porcelain and demonstrations. For more information, visit illinoiswocp.com.

–Woodford County Calendar of Events–