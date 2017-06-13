–Woodford County Calendar of Events

Woodford County Calendar of EventsChronicle Media Staff — June 13, 2017
JUNE 15
Steamboat Days Festival
Thurs., 7-10:30 p.m.; Fri. 8-10:30 p.m.; Sat., 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront
Free
Event includes a carnival, vendor foods and drinks and musical entertainment. The Steamboat Classic race begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit peoriaevents.com/events/steamboat-days-festival.
JUNE 16
Download Free Books and Music at the Library
Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.
Free
Learn how to download free ebooks, audiobooks or music to yoru smartphone, tablet or ereader. For more information, call (309) 467-2922
JUNE 16-17
Gardens Totally Rock
Friday 1-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington
$20; children $7
Be on the lookout for big rocks, little rocks, and rocks of all shapes and colors that garden owners have incorporated into their gardens. For more information, call (309) 828-1084.
JUNE 17
Summer Cardmaking at the Library
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon
Filger Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk
$5 for supplies
Karen Podzamsky will teach techniques of card making. To register, call (309) 432-2929.
Jammsammich Performs at the Vineyard
Saturday, 7-11 p.m.
Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rt. 9
$5, under 12 free
Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the groove-driven funk and other favorites of one of the area’s best bands. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.
Hosta Society Biennial Garden Walk
Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Gardens in the Peoria area
$15
Gardens in Dunlap, Peoria, Mapleton, Pekin, and East Peoria will be open for guests. For more information, call (309) 678-4119.
Central Illinois Stars of Hope Walk
Saturday, 9:30 a.m.
Oak Ridge Park, 1500 Cummings Lane, Washington
$25; children $15
Funds from the walk benefit patients and families affected by Huntington’s disease Parkinson’s disease and neurological disorders. For more information, call (309) 253-0646.
Ride for the Cure
Saturday, begins at 10 a.m.
Walters Brothers Harley-Davidson, 615 S. Maxwell Road, Peoria
$15 donation
Ride from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and then return for hot dogs and chili while prize winners are drawn. All proceeds go to Susan G. Komen Memorial Affiliate. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1952579648306116.
Pollinator Walk at Forest Park Nature Center
Saturday, 10-11 a.m.
Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights
Free
Discover the beautiful and fascinating pollinators that play a critical role in the forests and prairies of our area. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.
JUNE 18
Father’s Day Cookout
Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Wildlife Prairie Park, 3826 N. Taylor Road, Hanna City
Fees unknown
Enjoy a ribeye steak sandwich, BBQ pork sandwich, bratwurst, chicken legs, hot dogs, hamburgers and sides. For more information, visit http://wildlifeprairiepark.org/event/fathers-day-cookout/
Father’s Day Lunch Cruise
Sunday, 12:30-2:30 and 5-7 p.m.
Steamboat landing at the Peoria Riverfront
$40; $20 for children 4-12
The lunch cruise will feature Chuck and the C-Notes. Boarding begins at noon. For reservations, call (309) 637-8000.
Father’s Day Is Fishing Day
Sunday, noon-5 p.m.
Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rt. 9
Come out and fish in the pond. Bring a picnic and catch some fish, complements of the Hahn family. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.
JUNE 19
Adult Coloring in Minonk
Monday, 2-4 p.m.
Filger Library, 261 E. 5th St.
Free
Join other adults in the relaxing fun of coloring intriguing designs. For more information, call (309) 432-2929.
JUNE 21
Book Club Discusses “A Wrinkle in Time”
Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Filger Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk
Free
Classic book by Madeleine L’Engle will be featured. For more information, call (309) 432-2929.
Past and Present Discussion: Dwight D. Eisenhower
Wednesday, 10 a.m.
Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main
Free
Group will discuss General and President Eisenhower. For more information, call (309) 467-2922.
