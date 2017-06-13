–Woodford County Calendar of Events

JUNE 15

Steamboat Days Festival

Thurs., 7-10:30 p.m.; Fri. 8-10:30 p.m.; Sat., 7 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront

Free

Event includes a carnival, vendor foods and drinks and musical entertainment. The Steamboat Classic race begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit peoriaevents.com/events/steamboat-days-festival.

JUNE 16

Download Free Books and Music at the Library

Friday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Learn how to download free ebooks, audiobooks or music to yoru smartphone, tablet or ereader. For more information, call (309) 467-2922

JUNE 16-17

Gardens Totally Rock

Friday 1-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

David Davis Mansion, 1000 Monroe Drive, Bloomington

$20; children $7

Be on the lookout for big rocks, little rocks, and rocks of all shapes and colors that garden owners have incorporated into their gardens. For more information, call (309) 828-1084.

JUNE 17

Summer Cardmaking at the Library

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Filger Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

$5 for supplies

Karen Podzamsky will teach techniques of card making. To register, call (309) 432-2929.

Jammsammich Performs at the Vineyard

Saturday, 7-11 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rt. 9

$5, under 12 free

Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the groove-driven funk and other favorites of one of the area’s best bands. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

Hosta Society Biennial Garden Walk

Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Gardens in the Peoria area

$15

Gardens in Dunlap, Peoria, Mapleton, Pekin, and East Peoria will be open for guests. For more information, call (309) 678-4119.

Central Illinois Stars of Hope Walk

Saturday, 9:30 a.m.

Oak Ridge Park, 1500 Cummings Lane, Washington

$25; children $15

Funds from the walk benefit patients and families affected by Huntington’s disease Parkinson’s disease and neurological disorders. For more information, call (309) 253-0646.

Ride for the Cure

Saturday, begins at 10 a.m.

Walters Brothers Harley-Davidson, 615 S. Maxwell Road, Peoria

$15 donation

Ride from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and then return for hot dogs and chili while prize winners are drawn. All proceeds go to Susan G. Komen Memorial Affiliate. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/events/1952579648306116.

Pollinator Walk at Forest Park Nature Center

Saturday, 10-11 a.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights

Free

Discover the beautiful and fascinating pollinators that play a critical role in the forests and prairies of our area. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

JUNE 18

Father’s Day Cookout

Sunday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Wildlife Prairie Park, 3826 N. Taylor Road, Hanna City

Fees unknown

Enjoy a ribeye steak sandwich, BBQ pork sandwich, bratwurst, chicken legs, hot dogs, hamburgers and sides. For more information, visit http://wildlifeprairiepark.org/event/fathers-day-cookout/

Father’s Day Lunch Cruise

Sunday, 12:30-2:30 and 5-7 p.m.

Steamboat landing at the Peoria Riverfront

$40; $20 for children 4-12

The lunch cruise will feature Chuck and the C-Notes. Boarding begins at noon. For reservations, call (309) 637-8000.

Father’s Day Is Fishing Day

Sunday, noon-5 p.m.

Mackinaw Valley Vineyard, 33633 State Rt. 9

Come out and fish in the pond. Bring a picnic and catch some fish, complements of the Hahn family. For more information, call (309) 359-9463.

JUNE 19

Adult Coloring in Minonk

Monday, 2-4 p.m.

Filger Library, 261 E. 5th St.

Free

Join other adults in the relaxing fun of coloring intriguing designs. For more information, call (309) 432-2929.

JUNE 21

Book Club Discusses “A Wrinkle in Time”

Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Filger Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Classic book by Madeleine L’Engle will be featured. For more information, call (309) 432-2929.

Past and Present Discussion: Dwight D. Eisenhower

Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main

Free

Group will discuss General and President Eisenhower. For more information, call (309) 467-2922.

