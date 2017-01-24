Woodford County Events

JAN. 26

Barbie Style Show and Stories

Thursday, 3:30 p.m.

Filger Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Girls are invited to dress up their Barbie dolls and bring them for a fashion show. Snacks and crafts are included in the program. Sign up at (309) 432-2929.

JAN. 27

Baby Talk at Filger Library

Friday, 9 a.m.

Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Little ones aged 0-3 will enjoy activities designed to help them learn to love the library. For more information, call (309) 432-2929.

JAN. 27-28

All State Jazz Night Concert

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Theater and Arena, Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson Ave.

$5

Musicians from across the state will be performing at the Illinois Music Education Association (IMEA) All-State Jazz Night Concert. Elementary concert begins at 12:15 p.m. in Room 400. High School concert begins on Saturday at 3:15. Tickets available at the door. For more information, visit ilmea.org/events/2017imec.

JAN. 27-29

Pantagraph Fish & Feather Expo

Fri. noon-7 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sun. 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Interstate Center, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington

$7; $3 kids 6-12; 5 and under free

Multiple outdoor sportsman vendors, seminars by pro fishermen, door prizes, Ontario Trip Giveaway. For more information, visit Illinois-Fish-Feather-Expo on Facebook.

JAN. 28

Grand Opening

Germantown Hills Library

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

509 Woodland Knolls Road

Free

Illinois Prairie District Library is hosting the grand opening of the new branch library. The event will include The Unique Twist balloon artist, Joe the Art Guy, crafts, and storytelling for the children. There will be local authors, gift card drawings and light refreshments. For more information, call (309) 367-4594.

Do You Want to Build a Snowman?

Saturday, 10:30 a.m.-noon

Heart House, 300 Reagan Drive, Eureka

U of I Extension program to teach youth how to make their own ‘snow’ and create their own snowman or snowgirl to take home. For more information, call (309) 467-3789.

JAN. 30

Middle School Paper Crafters

Monday, 3:30-5 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Under the direction of Danielle Husted and Debi Smith, middle school-aged youth will create hot chocolate holders. Register by calling (309) 467-2922.

Make-It and Take-It Cards Night

Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

$2

Participants will make two to three different types of cards and take their creations home at the end of the evening. To register, call (309) 467-2922.

Preschool Party at Forest Park Nature Center

Monday, 10-11 a.m.

5809 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights

$9 per child

Children aged 2-5 will discover nests and birds’ eggs. Pre-registration required by calling (309) 686-3360.

JAN. 31

Seed Starting Webinar Presented by Master Gardeners

Tuesday, 1:30 p.m.

Registration link for log-in on home computer: go.illinois.edu/4seasons_webinars

Kim Ellson will discuss key elements for successful seeding this spring. For more information, call (309) 467-3789.

FEB. 1-11

Adult Reading Program Sign-up at EPL

During regular library hours

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Register to read for at least 2 hours a week in February. Get your card stamped each week, and at the end of the month enter your card for a chance at a prize. For more information, call (309) 467-2922.