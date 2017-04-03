Woodford County Events

APRIL 6

What to Do Until the Ambulance Arrives

Thursday, 5:30 p.m.

Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Mindy Goodrich of the local ambulance team will answer questions that could save a life. For more information, call (309) 432-2929.

Germantown Library Extends Its Hours

Beginning April 3

101 Warren Way

The Germantown Hills branch of the Illinois Prairie District Library has added more hours to its schedule and is not open 60 hours a week, Monday through Saturday. For more information, call (309) 383-2263.

APRIL 7

Davenport Elementary School Carnival

Friday, 5-8 p.m.

School gym

Free admission

For more information, email andrew.underwood@district140.org.

APRIL 7-8

88th Annual Gamma Phi Circus

Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 1 and 7 p.m.

ISU Redbird Arena, Normal

$13-$15; youths $4-$10

This year’s event features favorite Broadway musicals performed “Circus-style.” For more information, call (309) 438-2690.

APRIL 8

Eureka Library Welcomes New Elevator

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

The Elevate Reading Family Open House will officially inaugurate the new elevator at the library. The event will feature a variety of family activities. For more information, call (309) 467-2922.

Flapjack Fundraiser for Veterans

Saturday, 8-10 a.m.

Applebees, 900 Riverside Drive, East Peoria

$5

Meal includes bacon, pancakes, orange juice and coffee. Proceeds will be used for home repair projects for Central Illinois veterans. For more information, visit www.ivfullercenter.org.

Illinois Iris Society Spring Fling

Saturday, 9:30 a.m.

U of I Extension, Tazewell County Branch, 1505 Valle Vista Blvd., Pekin

Free

Plant auction will be held at 11 a.m. Programs begin at 1:15 p.m. For more information, call (309) 347-8561.

APRIL 8-9

Trains in the Heartland

Sat. 19 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sun., 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

ACEC Bldg., Heartland Community College, 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal

$5

Two-day model train show features operating model train layouts in multiple scales. Special programming will be offered each day. For more information, call (309) 268-8160.

APRIL 9

Eureka Chorale and Chamber Singers Spring Concert

Sunday, 4 p.m.

Becker Auditorium, Cerf Center, Eureka College

Free

Director Joseph Henry will lead the stellar groups in a variety of music. Featured soloists will be Haley Joseph, Isabella Anderson and Lauren Fitzsanko. For more information, call (309) 467-6397.

APRIL 9

Old Time Folk and Country Jam

Sunday, 3:30-5 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 4809 N. Forest Park Drive, Peoria Heights

Free

Meet other musicians and learn some new songs. For more information, visit www.peoriaparks.org.

APRIL 10

True Crime books discussed

Monday, 10 a.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

The 3M Mystery Book Club meets to discuss different authors and themes. For more information, call (309) 467-2922.

Middle School Paper Crafters

Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main

$2

Participants will make two to three different types of cards and take their creations home at the end of the evening. Register by calling (309) 467-2922.

APRIL 11

Wool Ewe Join Us

Tuesday, 5:30-8 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Drop in anytime to work on your own project in the company of fellow fiber enthusiasts. For more information, call (309) 830-2626.

APRIL 13

Windmills through the Ages

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Roanoke Park District Community Building

Free

John Durdle from Hopedale will give the history of windmills and share pictures of some of his collection of farm windmills at the meeting of the Woodford County Historical Society. The meeting is free and open to the public. For information on how to get to the Park, call (309) 360-6772.