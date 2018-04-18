— Eureka College students to help residents fix yards, homes

Cleaning is a rite of spring for many people, but, for some in Eureka, changing out storm windows and cleaning up lawn refuse isn’t possible.

For those folks, Eureka College is holding its 10th annual Maroon and Golden Rule Service Project on Saturday, April 21.

It’s a group effort by student volunteers to help local residents and organizations with chores like yard work, painting and window washing. Since it began, more than 450 students have helped around 115 residents and groups.

“We have a list of people whose houses we’ve gone to in the past and we check that list first,” Associate Dean of Students Ken Baxter said. “We help some people every year, and we’re also taking new job request forms.”

The project, so named because of the college’s colors of maroon and gold, was launched 10 years ago with the help from a 2009 grant from Illinois Campus Compact to promote community leadership and citizenship.

The grant covered the project’s startup costs, and the annual Maroon and Golden Rule Service Project has continued successfully since then. The project took its name from

“Preparation for the event has me excited to send students into the community,” Eureka College Student Coordinator of Community Service Lauren Fitzanko said. “Maroon and Gold is a service opportunity for students and community members alike to unify Woodford County and Eureka College. Students are as happy to give help as community members are to receive it.”

Applicants should be residents of Eureka, or live nearby, and may not be Eureka College students. Tasks shouldn’t take much longer than two hours to complete, and Baxter said students may not use power tools, such as chain saws, to perform a task.

Most often, volunteers help out with duties such as furniture moving, painting, window washing, yard work. It is helpful if supplies are on hand for volunteers to use, like paint and paint brushes.

EUREKA MAROON AND GOLD SATURDAY

Volunteers will pay a visit to homes from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 21. Weather may influence if some outdoor tasks can be completed. For more information, or to submit a job request, visit www.eureka.edu/student-life/service-opportunites/, or contact Ken Baxter by phone at 309-467-6313, or by email at kabaxter@eureka.edu.

