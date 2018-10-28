— Eureka High School Marching Hornets wrap successful season

The Eureka Marching Hornets earned multiple awards and victories over the course of this season.

Marching 100 strong, the band is under the direction of Todd Stalter. Student leaders, with Stalter’s direction, organized sectional rehearsals to practice specific skills throughout the season, often meeting before or after school.

Saturdays were spent in rehearsal, then travelling to compete throughout the state.

The music of the 2018 show, “Waiting…” was composed by Bryan T. Harmsen.

“Visually, the Color Guard carries the bulk of the interest,” added Stalter, “starting the show in custom raincoats which are eventually shed after the “storm” section to reveal a dress uniform in yellows and other bright spring colors. They use many different types of flags, along with rifles and dance/body work, to enhance and help deliver the musical message.”

The show was different than in past years because in addition to their musical performance, it requires that marchers adopt different acting roles during the production.

Drum majors for the 2018-19 Marching Hornets are Celeste Anderson and Angie Hartman.

(Photos by Brian Wierenga/courtesy of EHS Band Boosters)

