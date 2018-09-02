Eureka Lake drained down to diminish carp

Eureka Lake has receded dramatically since the Illinois Department of Natural Resources began draining it Aug. 15 to reduce the population of an invasive carp species.

Carp are a bottom-feeding fish that thrash about in areas where game fish survive and reproduce, killing foliage and stirring up sediment.

Because the eastern portion of the lake has failed to drain properly, City of Eureka Mayor Scott Zimmer said the city will begin pumping the remaining water into a nearby creek at the beginning of September.

IDNR fish biologist Rob Hilsabeck said once the lake refills with fall, winter and spring precipitation, it will be restocked with game fish.