Eureka scarecrow contest winners announced
Chronicle Media — October 9, 2018
Though their entries didn’t place, Heartland Bank of Eureka participated in this year’s Eureka Business Association Scarecrow Contest. (Photo by Holly Eaton/for Chronicle Media)
The People’s Choice Award in the 2018 Eureka Business Association Scarecrow Contest was the Apostolic Christian Home of Eureka. Eureka Community Bank took first place for a single scarecrow, and CNH Industrial of Goodfield won for multiple scarecrows. (Photo by Holly Eaton/for Chronicle Media)
Eureka Community Bank won first place in this year’s annual Scarecrow Contest. (Photo by Holly Eaton/for Chronicle Media)
The Eureka Business Association Scarecrow Contest was once again a success. EBA secretary Deanna Davidson said the contest is a means to promote spending in Eureka, by awarding winners with Eureka Gift Checks, which may be spent at any EBA participating business.
Gift checks may be purchased at Eureka Public Library, and are printed with a list of all participating businesses.