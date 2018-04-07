Four Seasons gardening program offers spring series

The spring series of University of Illinois Extension’s Four Seasons Gardening program will focus on environmental stewardship, home gardening, and backyard food production and gets underway this April. This exclusive schedule of topics will invite listeners to start their spring off with a smile.

“A Garden Calendar”

Tuesday, April 17 at 1:30 p.m. and Thursday, April 19 at 6:30 p.m.

Register for each session online at go.illinois.edu/4seasons_webinars

Join Extension Horticulture Educator, Ron Wolford, as he discusses month-by-month tips and tricks for the home gardener.

“Living with Japanese Beetles”

Tuesday, May 1 at 1:30 p.m. and Thursday, May 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Register for each session online at go.illinois.edu/4seasons_webinars

Japanese beetles are one of the most destructive ornamental pests found in Illinois, and unfortunately, they are here to stay. Join Extension Horticulture Educator, Ken Johnson, as he discusses Japanese beetles, as well as ways you can manage them in your own landscape.

“Preserving Flowers”

Tuesday, May 15 at 1:30 p.m. and Thursday, May 17 at 6:30 p.m.

Register for each session online at go.illinois.edu/4seasons_webinars

The beauty of a flower in bloom is a fleeting pleasure. Join Extension Horticulture Educator, Alicia Kallal to learn several techniques you can use at home to preserve flowers and foliage for long-term enjoyment.

There is no cost to view webinars, but all sessions will be presented live online for home viewing by pre-registering at the address above or by contacting Reid Young, Extension program coordinator at ryoun@illinois.edu or 309-663-8306. Recorded videos of these sessions can be viewed following the programs at go.illinois.edu/FourSeasonsRecordings.

Remember to follow this series through the 2018 seasons.