Woodford, McLean 4-H has goal of fighting hunger in region

The 4-H is looking for help from the public in a big service project to help residents in local communities.

Livingston, McLean and Woodford counties 4-H will band together at the McLean County Fairgrounds Mini Expo building on Saturday, April 7 to help address food access and hunger in the region.

It is one small step to help families who do not have the resources to nutritious, healthy foods.

According to a 2011 report published by Feeding America, Illinois ranks 26th in the nation when it comes to the number of children facing food insecurity.

Last September, 4-H members successfully packaged over 20,000 servings with help from the public, therefore, Livingston, McLean, and Woodford counties 4-H programs have accepted the challenge to continue addressing hunger in our communities by packaging another 20,000 servings for area food banks.

Support of various community members, local businesses and 4-H Club donations as well as a grant received from the Illinois 4-H – 4-H Feeding and Growing Our Communities program – had made this second meal project possible.

There are various shifts available from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to work the event on April 7, so if available and interested, sign up for one or all shifts all individually online at go.illinois.edu/4HMealPackaging or contact 4-H staff at the McLean County Extension Office at (309) 663-8306.

Clubs or individuals may also contribute financially. A donation of $30 will feed 216 people, and a donation of $10 will feed 72 people. Checks may be made payable to the McLean County Extension Service Foundation, marked specifically MPE for the meal packaging event.

To respond to this reality, Illinois 4-H is continuing to address this hunger challenge through the 4-H Feeding and Growing Our Communities program.

Statewide, 4-H members have packaged over 750,000 meals in the past three years. We are eager to join with our fellow 4-H members and leaders across the state to continue contributing to the program with this second event.

Food Access and Food Insecurity is just one of the major issues and initiatives that the University of Illinois Extension is addressing throughout the state.

For more information on the 2018 4-H Meal Packaging Event or how you can get involved in 4-H in your area, visit go.illinois.edu/LMW or contact the McLean County Extension Office at 309- 663-8306.

