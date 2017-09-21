— McLean, Woodford 4-H to deliver 20,000 meals to food banks  

Livingston, McLean and Woodford County 4-H will band together this month at the McLean County Fairgrounds Mini Expo building to help address food access and hunger in our communities.

It is one small step the 4-H family and community can make to help families who do not have the resources to nutritious, healthy foods.

Hunger is closer to home than many people realize. According to a 2011 report published by Feeding America, Illinois ranks 26th in the nation when it comes to the number of children facing food insecurity.

On Saturday, Sept. 30, Livingston, McLean, and Woodford County 4-H programs will be packaging 20,000 meals that will be delivered to area food banks. There are several ways that the community can help out. There are various shifts available from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. to work the actual event. Anyone interested in volunteering, contact 4-H staff at the McLean County Extension Office at (309) 663-8306.

Clubs or individuals may also contribute financially. A donation of $30 will feed 216 people, and a donation of $10 will feed 72 people. Checks may be made payable to McLean Co. Foundation, marked Next MPE for the next Meal Packaging Event.

To respond to this reality Illinois 4-H is continuing to address this hunger challenge through the 4-H Feeding and Growing Our Communities program. Statewide, 4-H members have packaged over 750,000 meals in the past three years.

The Livingston, McLean and Woodford County program is eager to join their fellow 4-H members and leaders across the state to contribute to the program.

Food Access and Food Insecurity is just one of the major issues and initiatives that the University of Illinois Extension is addressing throughout the state.

Plans are in the works for a new 4-H Hunger Ambassadors Program that will be introduced in the upcoming year. This is one way to demonstrate how 4-H youth and leaders can make a difference in our communities, country, and the world.

For more information on the 2017 4-H Meal Packaging Event or how you can get involved in 4-H in your area, visit go.illinois.edu/LMW or contact the McLean County Extension Office at (309) 663-8306.

