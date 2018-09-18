— Scarecrow contest underway, Taste of Eureka coming up

The Taste of Eureka is coming again, this year on the eve of the September Equinox.

Tickets, limited to 300, will go on sale Sept. 17 at Eureka Public Library and the IGA grocery story on Center Street, and chances are, they’ll sell out fast.

“People have been wondering when they’re going to sell tickets we only sell 300,” Eureka Business Association secretary Deanna Davidson said. “We have to do right by the businesses, and they can only accommodate so many guests, so this is the most we can do.”

Taste of Eureka is from 5-7:30 p.m. this Friday.

Most participating businesses, such as Heartland Bank, Uncle Bob’s Ice Cream and Mika’s Bistro, are located near the central business district on Main Street, though there are others, such as Michael’s Family Feast on S. Main Street, that will also welcome visitors.

“It’s a good consolidation of businesses but there are a few stores on both ends of town, too,” Eureka Mayor and EBA member Scott Zimmer said. “My favorite thing is just seeing so many people out on the street, bumping into neighbors and people they haven’t seen in a long time.”

It’s a chance for folks to visit and catch up while enjoying the food, discounts and specialty items Eureka businesses will offer. Tickets are printed at the point of sale, with a list of businesses that can be checked off through the evening.

There’s no prize for visiting every location, but people enjoy the satisfaction of checking each host off the list, Zimmer said.

“It’s just a nice family outing get out socialize take in Eureka,” he said, “to step out, and get away from the television sets and the computers and visit.”

Lucky Hunter Jewelry Design owner and EBA vice president Jessica Ioerger will begin hosting Taste of Eureka guests early, at 4 p.m., to give them a chance to start out the evening a few steps ahead of schedule.

“We want people who may not have to to go to every business, to have the chance to get going early,” Ioerger, who Mexican American, said. “We’re having tequila shots, but there will also be non-alcoholic drinks, tortillas and dip.”

Ioerger will also give all visitors a $5 gift care to pay for the cost of the Taste of Eureka tickets. Uncle Bob’s Ice Cream will offer guests a free junior scoop of ice cream and Mika’s Bistro is offering brownies and mini-sandwiches.

No one, Davidson, will go home hungry. “It’s very fun for families. A couple hours of social time, to see friends and take advantage of special offers and specialty retailers.”

Participating businesses

CEFCU: Inside IGA

Eureka Community Bank and Heart House

Eureka IGA

Michael’s Italian Feast

Cornerstone Family Restaurant

Uncle Bob’s Homemade Ice Cream

Gravel Lane Design Studio

Eureka Public Library

Countryside Barns

Jim Maloof Realty, Deb Houche

Casey’s General Store

Goodfield State Bank

North Shore Boat and Board: Inside Lucky Hunter Jewelry Design

Mika’s Coffee & Bistro

Eureka Apostolic Christian Home

Heartland Bank and Trust

Minit Mart BP

Lucky Hunter Jewelry Design

