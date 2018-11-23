— Shop, stroll and light the tree in downtown Eureka this weekend

Small Business Saturday in Eureka is more than a shopping event, it’s combined effort by the Eureka Events Committee to usher in the Christmas season.

Throughout the day, shoppers will have the chance to enjoy special discounts and giveaways and many retailers will offer extended shopping hours.

“SBS is always the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and we have Santa Claus at the library and free carriage rides around town,” said Deanna Davidson, president of the Eureka Business Association. “These events, along with hot chocolate and snacks, are from 1-4 p.m. But following that, the Eureka Events Committee hosts the annual tree lighting at the courthouse. SBS also serves to kick off our holiday scavenger hunt involving participating small businesses.”

Small Business Saturday host Lucky Hunter Jewelry will have the shop’s therapy dog, Griffin, on hand for petting, and like other Eureka businesses, there also will be discounts. Owner Jessica Iorger will give anyone with a receipt from another Eureka business, a 50 percent on all of her merchandise.

The Eureka Et Cetera Shop will give away four $25 Amazon gift cards. Shoppers may enter the drawing on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday, and winners will be announced the following Monday.

The Eureka Business Association will host a holiday stroll, which begins at the library, where Mr. and Mrs. Claus will visit guests. The holiday stroll will also feature carriage rides, treats, punch and cookies.

“Twere the Lights Before Christmas” annual tree lighting ceremony will immediately follow the stroll, at 4 p.m., on the Woodford County courthouse lawn. Along with a tree lighting, Jeff Stahl, of Arctic Dimensions, will create an iced sculpture,

DeMarchi’s Espresso Truck will serve beverages and a photographer will snap pictures in return for a donation. The lighting ceremony will also feature a Christmas carol sing-a-long and children may make a hand-crafted ornament for the Christmas tree.

“Yes, we will have our Christmas cookies and coffee cakes out for sampling that you can order from Mika’s and we will have 20 percent off all items that are on our shelves made by local artists and 20 percent off coffee beans,” said Mika’s Coffee & Bistro.

The Christmas lighting ceremony will serve as the launchpad for this year’s “’Twere the Lights Before Christmas” outdoor decorating contest. One winner from each of the three categories will receive a $50 Eureka Business Association gift check.

Contestants may choose from one of these three categories; the Clark Griswold “excessive use of lights”; Classical Christmas traditional decorating; and Infinite Inflatables. Candidates for the inflatables contest must have at least five inflatable items on display.

The contest ends Dec. 15 and winners will be announced at the Dec. 17 Eureka City Council meeting. To participate, visit www.eurekaeventscommittee.org and fill out an entry form.

Writer Tim Alexander contributed to this article

— Shop, stroll and light the tree in downtown Eureka this weekend —