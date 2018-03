With 75 percent of the precincts counted, the voters in Woodford County came out in favor of a 1 percent increase to the sales tax to help schools with facility improvements and needs.

The Yes votes led by 800 by 10:30 p.m.

The vote comes as Eureka School District 140 and Roanoke-Benson school districts are talking about consolidation to help meet common needs and a changing enrollment.