Voters help county schools and local pool

Two tax increase proposals get the OK

Five years ago, voters said no but this time around they said yes.

In the March 20 primary election, 65 percent of Woodford County voters gave the nod to a schools facilities sales tax.

The one percent increase will generate $1.8 million, to be shared by the county’s nine public school districts. Nearly half of Illinois’ 102 counties have passed school facilities sales tax referendums.

The sales tax, which will increase to 8.25 percent, does not apply to services and many retail goods, such as groceries, pharmaceuticals, farm implements and motor vehicles. The funds must be used for specific costs such as renovation, maintenance, construction or debt from previous examples of such, and cannot be used to pay for salaries, operating costs and other such expenses.

Eureka, Germantown and Metamora school districts comprise almost half of the county’s total enrollment, and would gain $600,000 from the tax increase, $400,000 of which would be banked by Eureka. Student enrollment determines the portion each district will receive.

Of the estimated $265,105 in annual revenue Metamora Township High School will receive, district Superintendent Sean O’Laughlin said, “We would have many uses for the additional revenue. We have a facility with structures from 1915, 1958, 1962, 1975 and 2000.”

Eureka Community School District 140 officials are eyeing school consolidations which may lead to additional construction at Davenport Elementary School on Main Street, and many other related expenditures.

Regardless of such consolidations, District 140 Superintendent Robert Bardwell said the additional funds will help offset the debt caused by prorations of state aid to schools.

“The tax dollars can be saved and used on a pay-as-you-go basis, or used to issue new bonds, abate taxes and retire existing debt used for capital services. It’s up to each district,” Bardwell said.

Roanoke-Benson District #60 superintendent Rohn Peterson said the roughly $135,000 annual income will be put toward financing bond payments for the $8.9 million addition that was added to the high school in 2014.

When school is not in session, patrons of Roanoke Park Swimming pool will continue to enjoy the summer months there without concern for its hefty water bill.

63 percent of voters passed a referendum authorizing a tax increase of 12 cents per $100 assessed valuation. It’s an increase of 4.5 cents from the current rate of 7.5 cents which will pay for the pool’s water.

The 208,000 gallon pool costs around $15,000 per summer to fill, a bill that increased after the Roanoke Village Board raised water rates in 2016 to fund its new water treatment facility.

“It’s a well used pool. And sell season passes, and there’s a town swim team, the Roanoke Blue Dolphins,” Park Board President Dennis Zimmerman said. “We’re happy to support the community and it’s a plus for them, to keep the pool open.”

The public pool has been in service for around 50 years, Zimmerman said.

—Voters help county schools and local pool–