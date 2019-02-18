Weigand earns fourth-place medal in Class 1A tournament

Eureka’s Asher Weigand completed his four-year high school wrestling career with a fourth-place finish at 126 pounds at the Class 1A State Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.

Weigand finished fourth after losing his third-place match 13-3 to Caleb Magruder from McNamara.

The Eureka senior opened the tournament — his fourth tournament appearance in four years — with a 5-4 victory over Julio Padilla of Walther Christian. He fell to the consolation bracket after losing to Cameron Johnson of Aurora Christian, 3-0. Johnson finished second in the tournament.

Weigand advanced to the third-place match with wins over Ethan Meisenburg of Orion (3-1), a Will Rude of Newman (2-1) and Rayce Zike of Cumberland (4-1).

Weigand finished with a 135-25 record for the Hornets over four years. He never lost by pin.