–Woodford Calendar of Events Oct. 19 – Oct. 24

OCT. 19

Comfort Food Makeovers at Metamora Library

Thursday, 10-11 a.m.

208 E. Partridge St.

Free

Jenna Smith from the U of I Extension will offer ways to make favorite comfort food more helpful for your diet. For more information, call (309) 367-4594.

The Power of Breakfast

Thursday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka

Free

Learn about new diabetes-friendly breakfasts and why breakfast is the most important meal of the day. For more information, call (309) 467-3789.

Kids Camp Out at the Library

Thursday, 3:30 p.m.

Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Youth in grades K-4 Camp Out with Books and enjoy stories, crafts and snacks. For more information, call (309) 432-2929.

Quilters’ Reception at the Library

Thursday, 4-6 p.m.

Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Come to admire the quilts that have been in the exhibit for the past few weeks and meet the quilters. Refreshments served. For more information, call (309) 432-2929.

OCT. 19-29

‘Little Women’ Performed at BU

Thurs.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.

Hartmann Center for the Performing Arts, 1423 St. James St., Peoria

$18 adults; $12 seniors; $5 students

Louisa May Alcott’s classic comes to life in a musical version. For more information, call (309) 677-2650.

OCT. 20

Learn about Essential Oils

Friday, 6 p.m.

Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

For more information, call (309) 432-2929.

OCT. 21

DAX Fest

Saturday, 4-7 p.m.

Washington Park, Washington

Free admission

Event features characters such as Moana, Woody and Jessie, Ghostbusters, as well as barrel rides and performances by Julie K and Nitch Theatre. For more information, visit daxlocke.org.

Genealogy and the Internet

Saturday, 10 a.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Karen Heinrich, a professional genealogist, will speak on the features of various websites, both paid and free. Register by calling (309) 467-2922.

Card Making at the Library

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

$5 for supplies

Karen Podzamsky will teach you how to make unique cards. To register, call (309) 432-2929.

Vintage Clothing & Collectibles Sale

Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon

Peoria Players Theatre lobby, 4300 N. University St.

Free admission

Find clothing and accessories from all eras. For more information, call (309) 688-4473.

Fall Photo Scavenger Hunt

Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free; donations appreciated

Bring your digital camera or phone and head to the trails for a nature-themed hunt. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

OCT. 21-22

Monster Jam at the Civic Center

Sat., 1 and 7 p.m.; Sun., noon-1 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$15-$95

Monster Jam trucks perform stunts including two-wheel skills challenge and donuts. For more information, call (800) 745-3000.

OCT. 23

Blood Drive at the Grace Nazarene Church

Monday, 1-6 p.m.

1601 S. Main St., Eureka

For more information, call (309) 467-2276.

OCT. 23-24

Auditions for Corn Stock Play

Monday & Tuesday, 6 p.m.

1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria

Aspiring actors can audition for a role in “Leaving Iowa.” For more information, call (309) 676-2196.

OCT. 24

A Trip Down Memory Lane

Tuesday, 11 a.m.

Metamora Library, 208 E. Partridge St.

Free

Chris Haven will have antique cars available outside the library and will discuss his hobby with those who are interested. For more information, call (309) 367-4594.

Preparing for the GED

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Informational program on using the i-Pathways, an online High School Equivalency Test Preparation program. To register, call (309) 467-2922.

The Beach Boys

Tuesday, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Braden Auditorium, Bone Student Center, ISU

$39.50-$84.50

The Beach Boys continue to create and perform with the same bold imagination and style that marked their explosive debut over 50 years ago. For more information, call (309) 438-5444.

–Woodford Calendar of Events Oct. 19 – Oct. 24–