–Woodford Calendar of Events Oct. 19 – Oct. 24

Woodford Calendar of Events Oct. 19 – Oct. 24Chronicle Media — October 17, 2017
OCT. 19
Comfort Food Makeovers at Metamora Library
Thursday, 10-11 a.m.
208 E. Partridge St.
Free
Jenna Smith from the U of I Extension will offer ways to make favorite comfort food more helpful for your diet. For more information, call (309) 367-4594.
The Power of Breakfast
Thursday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.
Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka
Free
Learn about new diabetes-friendly breakfasts and why breakfast is the most important meal of the day. For more information, call (309) 467-3789.
Kids Camp Out at the Library
Thursday, 3:30 p.m.
Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk
Free
Youth in grades K-4 Camp Out with Books and enjoy stories, crafts and snacks. For more information, call (309) 432-2929.
Quilters’ Reception at the Library
Thursday, 4-6 p.m.
Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk
Free
Come to admire the quilts that have been in the exhibit for the past few weeks and meet the quilters. Refreshments served. For more information, call (309) 432-2929.
OCT. 19-29
‘Little Women’ Performed at BU
Thurs.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.
Hartmann Center for the Performing Arts, 1423 St. James St., Peoria
$18 adults; $12 seniors; $5 students
Louisa May Alcott’s classic comes to life in a musical version. For more information, call (309) 677-2650.
OCT. 20
Learn about Essential Oils
Friday, 6 p.m.
Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk
Free
For more information, call (309) 432-2929.
OCT. 21
DAX Fest
Saturday, 4-7 p.m.
Washington Park, Washington
Free admission
Event features characters such as Moana, Woody and Jessie, Ghostbusters, as well as barrel rides and performances by Julie K and Nitch Theatre. For more information, visit daxlocke.org.
Genealogy and the Internet
Saturday, 10 a.m.
Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.
Free
Karen Heinrich, a professional genealogist, will speak on the features of various websites, both paid and free. Register by calling (309) 467-2922.
Card Making at the Library
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon
Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk
$5 for supplies
Karen Podzamsky will teach you how to make unique cards. To register, call (309) 432-2929.
Vintage Clothing & Collectibles Sale
Saturday, 8 a.m.-noon
Peoria Players Theatre lobby, 4300 N. University St.
Free admission
Find clothing and accessories from all eras. For more information, call (309) 688-4473.
Fall Photo Scavenger Hunt
Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights
Free; donations appreciated
Bring your digital camera or phone and head to the trails for a nature-themed hunt. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.
OCT. 21-22
Monster Jam at the Civic Center
Sat., 1 and 7 p.m.; Sun., noon-1 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center Arena, 201 SW Jefferson St.
$15-$95
Monster Jam trucks perform stunts including two-wheel skills challenge and donuts. For more information, call (800) 745-3000.
OCT. 23
Blood Drive at the Grace Nazarene Church
Monday, 1-6 p.m.
1601 S. Main St., Eureka
For more information, call (309) 467-2276.
OCT. 23-24
Auditions for Corn Stock Play
Monday & Tuesday, 6 p.m.
1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria
Aspiring actors can audition for a role in “Leaving Iowa.” For more information, call (309) 676-2196.
OCT. 24
A Trip Down Memory Lane
Tuesday, 11 a.m.
Metamora Library, 208 E. Partridge St.
Free
Chris Haven will have antique cars available outside the library and will discuss his hobby with those who are interested. For more information, call (309) 367-4594.
Preparing for the GED
Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.
Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.
Free
Informational program on using the i-Pathways, an online High School Equivalency Test Preparation program. To register, call (309) 467-2922.
The Beach Boys
Tuesday, 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Braden Auditorium, Bone Student Center, ISU
$39.50-$84.50
The Beach Boys continue to create and perform with the same bold imagination and style that marked their explosive debut over 50 years ago. For more information, call (309) 438-5444.
