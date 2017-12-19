— Woodford County area events calendar

THROUGH DEC. 31

Folepi’s Winter Wonderland

Sun.-Thurs, 5-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 5-11 p.m.

123 Par 3 Lane, East Peoria

$10 per vehicle

If you haven’t seen the amazing Festival of Lights floats, you still have time to do so. For more information, visit folepi.org.

DEC. 21

Apps for Wellness

Thursday, 4 p.m.

Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Use your phone or tablet to help keep you on track for weight maintenance over the holidays. Register by calling (309) 432-2929.

Movie Matinee at the Library

Thursday, 1:30 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

The movie ‘Elf’ will be shown. For more information, call (309) 433-3495.

Family Christmas Sing

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Great Hall, 201 SW Jefferson St.

Free

The Peoria Journal Star 70th Annual Christmas Sing will begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit peoriaciviccenter.com.

Team Trivia Night at McMahons

Thursday, 7:30-9 p.m.

McMahon’s Pints & Plates, 80 Washington Plaza, Washington

Free

Team Trivia night every Thursday night. For more information, email katie@themcmahongroup.net.

Grown-up Game Night

Thursday, 5 p.m.

Teen Space, Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, East Peoria

Free

The PlayStations and Steam Station are open to those aged 20 and older. For more information, call (309) 699-3917.

Teen Christmas Party

Thursday, 2-3:30 p.m.

Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Pop into the library to watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,’ much on some snacks, and take selfies in the Christmas Photobooth. Program open to 7th through 12th graders only. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

Winter Scene Paint-Along

Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Children’s Dept., Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, E. Peoria

Free

Jessica Reeves will give step-by-step instructions or you can do your own thing. For more information or to register, call (309) 699-3917.

Book2Art

Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Community Room, Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Adults read a different book with a craft connection each month. Members pick up next month’s book at this month’s crafting session. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.

DEC. 21-25

Follow the Star

Each night until Christmas, 7 p.m.; 10 a.m. on Christmas Day

Northwood Community Church, 10700 N. Allen Rd., Peoria

Free, but tickets are required

The 2017 Christmas musical is an inspiring, contemporary family tradition. Reserve your tickets by calling (309) 243-1550.

DEC. 22

The War on Drugs

Friday, 8 p.m.

The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington

$37

Philadelphia group provides novel approach to contemporary music. For more information, call (309) 820-0352.

Live at the Five Spot: Bernie Salguero and the Patio Daddios

Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Preston Jackson Gallery, 305 SW Jefferson, Peoria

$12

Music event with a nightclub atmosphere. For more information, call (309) 674-6822.

DEC. 23

3rd Annual Dubtown Throwdown

Saturday, 6 p.m.

5-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

Minimal admission fees

Top high school wrestling venue. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.

Docent-Led Gallery Tour

Saturday & Sunday, 2 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$11

Museum docents lead a tour of the exhibit ‘Emergence: The National Arts of Central Illinois.’ For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

DEC. 27

Tinkering Tweens: Introduction to Arduino

Wednesday, 3-4 p.m.

Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Lee Assam, creator of Udemy Class-Arduino Bootcamp, will teach through projects. Class size is limited. For information or to register call (309) 454-4668.

Family LEGO Build

Wednesday, 6-7 p.m.

Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, E. Peoria

Free

The whole family can enjoy building with the library’s LEGOs. For more information, call (309) 699-3917.

You Got a New Device for Christmas?

Wednesday, 2-7:30 p.m.

Training Room, Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.

Free

Walk-in event for receiving help getting started with a new device. For more information, call (309)

