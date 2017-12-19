— Woodford County area events calendar

Woodford County area events calendarDecember 19, 2017
THROUGH DEC. 31
Folepi’s Winter Wonderland
Sun.-Thurs, 5-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat., 5-11 p.m.
123 Par 3 Lane, East Peoria
$10 per vehicle
If you haven’t seen the amazing Festival of Lights floats, you still have time to do so. For more information, visit folepi.org.
DEC. 21
Apps for Wellness
Thursday, 4 p.m.
Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk
Free
Use your phone or tablet to help keep you on track for weight maintenance over the holidays. Register by calling (309) 432-2929.
Movie Matinee at the Library
Thursday, 1:30 p.m.
Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.
Free
The movie ‘Elf’ will be shown. For more information, call (309) 433-3495.
Family Christmas Sing
Thursday, 7 p.m.
Peoria Civic Center Great Hall, 201 SW Jefferson St.
Free
The Peoria Journal Star 70th Annual Christmas Sing will begin at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit peoriaciviccenter.com.
Team Trivia Night at McMahons
Thursday, 7:30-9 p.m.
McMahon’s Pints & Plates, 80 Washington Plaza, Washington
Free
Team Trivia night every Thursday night. For more information, email katie@themcmahongroup.net.
Grown-up Game Night
Thursday, 5 p.m.
Teen Space, Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, East Peoria
Free
The PlayStations and Steam Station are open to those aged 20 and older. For more information, call (309) 699-3917.
Teen Christmas Party
Thursday, 2-3:30 p.m.
Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Pop into the library to watch “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,’ much on some snacks, and take selfies in the Christmas Photobooth. Program open to 7th through 12th graders only. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.
Winter Scene Paint-Along
Thursday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Children’s Dept., Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, E. Peoria
Free
Jessica Reeves will give step-by-step instructions or you can do your own thing. For more information or to register, call (309) 699-3917.
Book2Art
Thursday, 6:30-7:30 p.m.
Community Room, Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Adults read a different book with a craft connection each month. Members pick up next month’s book at this month’s crafting session. For more information, call (309) 347-7111.
DEC. 21-25
Follow the Star
Each night until Christmas, 7 p.m.; 10 a.m. on Christmas Day
Northwood Community Church, 10700 N. Allen Rd., Peoria
Free, but tickets are required
The 2017 Christmas musical is an inspiring, contemporary family tradition. Reserve your tickets by calling (309) 243-1550.
DEC. 22
The War on Drugs
Friday, 8 p.m.
The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington
$37
Philadelphia group provides novel approach to contemporary music. For more information, call (309) 820-0352.
Live at the Five Spot: Bernie Salguero and the Patio Daddios
Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Preston Jackson Gallery, 305 SW Jefferson, Peoria
$12
Music event with a nightclub atmosphere. For more information, call (309) 674-6822.
DEC. 23
3rd Annual Dubtown Throwdown
Saturday, 6 p.m.
5-Points, 360 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington
Minimal admission fees
Top high school wrestling venue. For more information, call (309) 444-8222.
Docent-Led Gallery Tour
Saturday & Sunday, 2 p.m.
Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.
$11
Museum docents lead a tour of the exhibit ‘Emergence: The National Arts of Central Illinois.’ For more information, call (309) 686-7000.
DEC. 27
Tinkering Tweens: Introduction to Arduino
Wednesday, 3-4 p.m.
Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.
Free
Lee Assam, creator of Udemy Class-Arduino Bootcamp, will teach through projects. Class size is limited. For information or to register call (309) 454-4668.
Family LEGO Build
Wednesday, 6-7 p.m.
Fondulac District Library, 400 Richland, E. Peoria
Free
The whole family can enjoy building with the library’s LEGOs. For more information, call (309) 699-3917.
You Got a New Device for Christmas?
Wednesday, 2-7:30 p.m.
Training Room, Pekin Public Library, 301 S. 4th St.
Free
Walk-in event for receiving help getting started with a new device. For more information, call (309)
