–Woodford County Calendar of Events Dec. 28 – Jan. 3

Woodford County Calendar of Events Dec. 28 – Jan. 3December 26, 2017
DEC. 28
The Nutcracker Ballet
Thursday, 7:30-9 p.m.
Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.
$25-$45
Classic ballet performed by Kenneth von Heidecke’s Chicago Festival Ballet. Show sponsored by Karen & Tony DeAngelis, owners of Holiday Inn Express, and Carole & Jerry Ringer. For more information, call (309) 434-2777.
DEC. 29
Nick Africano and Stone and Snow In Concert with Liz Holt
Friday, 7-10 p.m.
Jan Brandt Gallery, 1305 Morrissey Dr., Bloomington
$15 suggested donation
The performance will be in Breitweiser’s Studieo Original singed monotype prints will be available for purchase. For more information, call (309) 287-4700.
DEC. 31
New Year’s Eve Party at the Doubletree
Sunday 6 p.m.-Monday 1 a.m.
10 Brickyard Dr., Bloomington
$40
Groups to perform are Kyle Yap, Wedding Banned, and Absolute Light. Hors D’oeuvres and champagne toast at midnight. For more information, call (309) 664-6446.
New Year’s Eve 80s Fest
Sunday 7 p.m. – Monday 12:30 a.m.
HyattPlace Bloomington/Normal, 200 Broadway Ave., Normal
$38 single; $70 for a pair
80s music provided by Bob 97.9FR, Hits 100.7FM and Rock 96.7. Ticket includes 2 drinks and champagne toast at midnight. For more information, call (309) 585-4303.
Rock of Ages New Year’s Eve Party
Sunday 8 p.m.
The Chateau Hotel and Conference Center, 1601 Jumer Dr., Bloomington
$51
Champagne toast at midnight. For more information, call (309) 662-2020.
JAN. 2
Registration Begins for Pre-K Program at Normal Public Library
Tuesday, 9 a.m.
206 W. College Ave.
Free
Children aged 3, 4 and 5 are invited to attend the weekly 45-minute program to enjoy stories, songs, games and crafts. For more information, call (309) 433-3495.
Llama Llama Meet & Greet
Tuesday, 10-11 a.m.
Children’s Services, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.
Free
Drop in to visit with little Llama Llama for an hour of fun and photo ops. For more information, call (309) 433-3495.
JAN. 3
Christmas Break at the Library
Wednesday, 3 p.m.
Towanda Public Library, 301 S. Taylor
Free
Kids will get the wiggles out under the direction of Ms. Katelyn. For more information, call (309) 728-2176.
–Woodford County Calendar of Events Dec. 28 – Jan. 3–