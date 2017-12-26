–Woodford County Calendar of Events Dec. 28 – Jan. 3

DEC. 28

The Nutcracker Ballet

Thursday, 7:30-9 p.m.

Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, 600 N. East St.

$25-$45

Classic ballet performed by Kenneth von Heidecke’s Chicago Festival Ballet. Show sponsored by Karen & Tony DeAngelis, owners of Holiday Inn Express, and Carole & Jerry Ringer. For more information, call (309) 434-2777.

DEC. 29

Nick Africano and Stone and Snow In Concert with Liz Holt

Friday, 7-10 p.m.

Jan Brandt Gallery, 1305 Morrissey Dr., Bloomington

$15 suggested donation

The performance will be in Breitweiser’s Studieo Original singed monotype prints will be available for purchase. For more information, call (309) 287-4700.

DEC. 31

New Year’s Eve Party at the Doubletree

Sunday 6 p.m.-Monday 1 a.m.

10 Brickyard Dr., Bloomington

$40

Groups to perform are Kyle Yap, Wedding Banned, and Absolute Light. Hors D’oeuvres and champagne toast at midnight. For more information, call (309) 664-6446.

New Year’s Eve 80s Fest

Sunday 7 p.m. – Monday 12:30 a.m.

HyattPlace Bloomington/Normal, 200 Broadway Ave., Normal

$38 single; $70 for a pair

80s music provided by Bob 97.9FR, Hits 100.7FM and Rock 96.7. Ticket includes 2 drinks and champagne toast at midnight. For more information, call (309) 585-4303.

Rock of Ages New Year’s Eve Party

Sunday 8 p.m.

The Chateau Hotel and Conference Center, 1601 Jumer Dr., Bloomington

$51

Champagne toast at midnight. For more information, call (309) 662-2020.

JAN. 2

Registration Begins for Pre-K Program at Normal Public Library

Tuesday, 9 a.m.

206 W. College Ave.

Free

Children aged 3, 4 and 5 are invited to attend the weekly 45-minute program to enjoy stories, songs, games and crafts. For more information, call (309) 433-3495.

Llama Llama Meet & Greet

Tuesday, 10-11 a.m.

Children’s Services, Normal Public Library, 206 W. College Ave.

Free

Drop in to visit with little Llama Llama for an hour of fun and photo ops. For more information, call (309) 433-3495.

JAN. 3

Christmas Break at the Library

Wednesday, 3 p.m.

Towanda Public Library, 301 S. Taylor

Free

Kids will get the wiggles out under the direction of Ms. Katelyn. For more information, call (309) 728-2176.

