–Woodford County Calendar of Events Jan. 18 – Jan. 24

JAN. 18

Writers’ Circle Meeting

Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Share your ideas and writings with others who aspire to be authors. For more information, call (309) 467-2922.

Thailand Travelogue

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Community Room, Eureka Apostolic Christian Home, 610 W. Cruger

Free

Debra Blunier will give an illustrated talk about her recent trip to Bangkok, Chang Rai, Chang Mai, and Karobi, Thailand. For more information, call the library at (309) 467-2922.

Diabetes Clinic: Simmer Up to Soup

Thursday, 1:30-2:30 p.m.

Woodford County Extension Office, 109 E. Eureka Ave., Eureka

Free

Jenna Smith will offer a food demonstration and free packet of recipes. For more information, call (309) 663-8306.

“Singin’ in the Rain” on the Big Screen

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$10.50

Classic musical featuring Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds. For tickets or more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Small Farms Webinar: Less Common Fruit-Bearing Plants

Thursday, all day

Log on from your own computer

Free

The U of I Extension presents a webinar by Elizabeth Wahle on fruit-bearing plants. For log-on instructions, visit http://go.aces.illinois.edu/WinterWebinars.

JAN. 19

Homeschool Class: Astronomy 101, Celestial Movement

Friday, 1:15-2:15 p.m.

Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$30

Students will first learn about the Earth’s rotation and its impact on our daily sky and our seasons. The second half of the class will focus on the movements of our moon and the other planets in our solar system! Hands on activities and demonstrations will accompany the lessons. Intended for ages 10-14. For more information or to register, call (309) 686-7000.

JAN. 20

The Brick Wall and Genealogy Research

Saturday, 10 a.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Karen Heinrich, professional genealogist, will offer tips for breaking through the infamous brick wall in a family genealogy. Register by Jan. 19 by calling (309) 467-2922.

Peoria Kids Fest

Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$7; free for children 3 or under

Attractions include Fun on the Run Inflatables, indoor rock climbing, a kids activity zone, carnival rides, Barnyard Discoveries and look-alike characters. Tickets are $7 or free for kids under 3 or the Avanti’s Family 4 Pack with 2 adults and 2 kids is $25 and are available at the door. For information, visit www.facebook.com/PeoriaKidsFest.

JAN. 21

David Davis Mansion Mechanical Tour

Sunday, 1-3 p.m.

1000 Monroe Dr., Bloomington

$15

Look behind the scenes at the mechanicals that made the 1870s Victorian mansion one of the most comfortable, up-to-date homes on the prairie. For more information, call (309) 828-1084.

JAN. 23

Book Club Discusses Work by Antoine Leiris

Tuesday, 3 p.m.

Filger Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Leiris’ book “You Will Not Have My Hate” will be discussed. Register by calling call (309) 432-2929.

Homework Help at the Library

Tuesday, 5:30-8 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Brian Boggs offers free tutoring and homework help for high school and middle school students. For more information, call (309) 467-2922.

Painting Class at the Library

Tuesday, 5:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

$30

Art at the Bodega will host a painting class in which aspiring artists will create a night scene. All materials supplied. For more information or to register, call (309) 467-2922.

Register for Radon Class

Class to be held Thursday, Jan. 25, 6:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Informational class about radon gas that will be conducted by the Woodford County Health Department. Register by calling (309) 467-2922.

Class for New Parents

Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Advocate BroMenn Medical Center, 1304 Franklin Ave., Normal

$15 per couple

Class teaches skills needed to be comfortable caring for a new baby. For more information or to register, visit advocatehealth.com/bromenn.

JAN. 24

Homeschool Class: Discovering Artists

Wednesday, 10-11 a.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$30

Youths aged 10-14 will learn different art techniques by studying famous artists under the direction of Heather Placko. Register by calling (309) 686-7000.

–Woodford County Calendar of Events Jan. 18 – Jan. 24–