–Woodford County Calendar of Events Jan. 4 – Jan. 10

JAN. 4

Central Illinois Herpetological Meeting

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free

Speakers on reptiles and amphibians will offer information and advice. For more information, call (309) 682-6208.

JAN. 6

New Year’s Greeting at 5-Points: That’s Amore

Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Five-Points, 460 N. Wilmor Rd., Washington

$35; $10 for students

David Commanday and the Heartland Festival Orchestra will offer a musical salute to Italy. For more information, visit heartlandfestivalorchestra.org.

Eagles on the Illinois River

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free

Peoria Audubon Society and Forest Park Nature Center offer a day dedicated to the appreciation of bald eagles. For more information, visit www.peoriaparks.org/.

JAN. 7

Elegant Bridal Expo

Sunday, noon-4 p.m.

Embassy Suites, 100 Conference Ctr. Dr., East Peoria

Free admission; online registration required. Register by visiting www.elegantbridalexpo.com.

Scouting at the Museum

Sunday, noon-3 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

$20 for Scouts, $5.50 for chaperones

Cub scouts will explore the world of art and create some of their own. Intended for Tiger Scouts to earn their belt loop, but open to Scouts and siblings of all ages. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

JAN. 9

Art Club: Meet the New Curator

Tuesday, 1-2 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free with general admission

Greet the new curator, Bill Conger, and enjoy coffee and treats, too. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

JAN. 10

Star Wars: “The Last Jedi”

Wednesday, 6 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Adults $8.50; child $6.50; senior $7.50

Sensory friendly viewing of the movie features lights turned up and softer sound volume. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

Senior Morning at the Museum

Wednesday, 10-11 a.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free

Seniors will meet the new curator, Bill Conger, and explore the exhibits and planetarium. Free parking. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

–Woodford County Calendar of Events Jan. 4 – Jan. 10–