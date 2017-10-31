–Woodford County Calendar of Events Nov. 1 – Nov. 8

NOV. 2

Homeschoolers Meet-up

Thursday, 3 p.m.

Filger Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

This is the place for new ideas and answers to questions. For more information, call (309) 432-2929.

NOV. 2-5

‘The Glass Menagerie’

Thur., Fri., & Sat., 7:30 p.m.; Sun., 2 p.m.

Corn Stock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Rd., Peoria

$14; students $10

Classic 5-character memory play by Tennessee Williams that premiered in 1944. For tickets or more information, call (309) 676-2196.

NOV. 3

Eureka College Presidential Inauguration

Friday, 2 p.m.

Convocation Center

Free

President Jamel Santa Cruze Wright will be formally installed as the 27th president of Eureka College. For more information, call (877) 892-7823.

Are We Alone in the Universe?

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Dome Planetarium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$4 (seating is first come first serve)

Dr. Lisa Kaltenegger, Director of the Carl Sagan Institute, will explain the discoveries of the past 20 years in a simulcast. For tickets or information, call (309) 686-7000.

NOV. 4

Grandparents Day at the Library

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Grandparents and grandkids invited to play on the new train table and other play things and to make a craft. For more information, call (309) 467-2922.

NOV. 5

Animal Encounters at Forest Park

Sunday, 1:22-2:22 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free; donations appreciated

Kids can feel the smooth scales of snakes as it slides through their hands. For more information, call (309) 686-3360.

NOV. 6

Quarter Auction Supports Friends of the Library

Monday, doors open at 6; auction starts at 6.

Parish Hall, Eureka Christian Church, 302 S. Main St.

$3 (includes 1 paddle); additional paddles $2

Come have a great time bidding on valuable items donated by participating vendors and help the Friends of the Eureka Public Library at the same time. For more information, call (309) 360-4555.

NOV. 7

After School Art Party

Tuesday, 3:30-4:15 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Kids in grades 4-6 will create “Fall Cubism” art. For more information, call (309) 467-2922.

Register for Gourd Christmas Ornament Class

By Tuesday, November 7

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

The free class will be held from 5:30-7 on Thursday, November 9. Register by calling (309) 467-2922.

What It Takes to Become a Professional Artist

Tuesday, 6:30 p.m.

Auditorium, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

Free

Professional artists Ken Hoffman and Jennifer Costa will explain what opportunities and inspirations led them to where they are today. The lecture is part of the new exhibition, Emergence: The National Arts of Central Illinois. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

NOV. 8

Pre-K Story Hour

Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Filger Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Library staff will tell stories about owls and offer a craft and a snack. For more information, call (309) 432-2929.

–Woodford County Calendar of Events Nov. 1 – Nov. 8–