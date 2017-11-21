–Woodford County Calendar of Events Nov. 23 – Nov. 29

NOV. 24

Dozer Holiday Express

Friday, noon-2 p.m.

Caterpillar Visitors Center, 110 SW Washington, Peoria

$17; $10 for children 3-12

Enjoy lunch, pose for a photo with Santa and see the lighted Cat D6. For more information, call (309) 675-0606.

Nature Art Show Open House

Friday, 2-4 p.m.

Forest Park Nature Center, 5809 N. Forest Park Dr., Peoria Heights

Free admission

Features unique artwork by local artists. Show will continue Mondays-Saturdays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Sundays from 1-5 p.m. Not open Christmas Day. For more information, visit peoriaparks.org.

Folepi’s Winter Wonderland Opens

Thursday, 5-9 p.m.

123 Par 3 Lane, East Peoria

$10 per vehicle; busses extra

Drive-through an electrified park featuring Festival of Lights’ floats and lighted displays. Hours for the season are Sun.-Thur. 5-9 p.m.; Fri.-Sat. 5-11 p.m. For more information, visit folepi.org.

NOV. 24-26

“The Polar Express’ in 3D

Friday-Sunday, 5:15 p.m.

Giant Screen Theater, Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington St.

$10.50; $9.50 senior; $8.50 child

When a doubting young boy takes an extraordinary train ride to the North Pole, he embarks on a journey of self-discovery that shows him that the wonder of life never fades for those who believe. For more information, call (309) 686-7000.

NOV. 24 – DEC. 30

‘A Dickens Christmas’ at David Davis Mansion

Monday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

1000 Monroe Dr., Bloomington

Donations appreciated

The man who invented Christmas as we know it will be celebrated at the Mansion through the end of December. For more information, call 309-828-1084.

NOV. 25

Eureka Holiday Stroll

1:30-5 p.m.

Downtown

Free

Mr. and Mrs Claus will be at the library, and there will be free carriage rides for the public. Businesses will be open all over town for shopping and treats. NBA

Miles Nielsen & the Rusted Hearts

The David Mayfield Parade

Saturday, 8 p.m.

The Castle Theatre, 209 E. Washington St., Bloomington

$15

Western-influenced rock music and classic 60s soul plus Mayfield’s Celtic-inspired music with a bluegrass tradition. For more information, call (309) 820-0352.

NOV. 26

Lighting of the Minonk Christmas Tree

Sunday, 6:30 p.m.

Corner of 5th and Chestnut streets

Free

Minonk begins the Christmas season with the 2nd annual lighting of the city’s Christmas tree. For more information, call (309) 432-2558.

NOV. 28

Double Header Fundraiser with Mike Matheny & Jim Thome

Tuesday, 5-7 p.m.

Brewers Distributing Co., 2421 W. Townline Rd., Peoria

$150

Walter F. Jacobs Foundation sponsors the cocktail reception and meet & greet with Mike and Jim. Silent Auction for signed memorabilia. Stadium seats $50 per person. All admissions include food and drink. For more information, call (309) 692-2883.

NOV. 29

Babytalk at Filger

Wednesday, 9 a.m.

Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Take your little one (ages 0-3) to the library to become acquainted with books and reading. For more information, call (309) 432-2929.

PreK Story Hour

Wednesday, 10 a.m.

Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Young ones will enjoy stories about Thanksgiving, make a craft and eat snacks. For more information, call (309) 432-2929.

NOV. 29 – DEC. 2

Building Lives Christmas Gift Sale

Wed.,-Fri., 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Closed Sunday

McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Dr., Bloomington

Free

Get up to 80 percent off new merchandise. Proceeds benefit homeless veterans and their families. For more information, call (615) 678-4967.

–Woodford County Calendar of Events Nov. 23 – Nov. 29–