–Woodford County Calendar of Events Oct. 12 – 18

OCT. 12

Carol Anderson Presents “Eureka Illinois Houses”

Thursday, 7 p.m.

Gathering Place at Maple Lawn, 700 N. Main St., Eureka

Free

Anderson, whose recent book “Eureka Illinois Public Buildings” has been a marked publishing success, will give a presentation featuring many of the houses in Eureka that she has found to be noteworthy. The event is sponsored by the Woodford County Historical Society. For more information, call (309) 360-6772.

Cooking for One or Two Class

Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

$3

Jenna Smith of the U of I Extension will teach how to use one main ingredient to create multiple meals yielding one or two servings. Register required by calling (309) 467-2922.

Comedian Ron White Performs at the Civic Center

Thursday, 8 p.m.

201 SW Jefferson, Peoria

$45-$75

White, a stand-up comedian, will keep you laughing. For tickets, call (800) 745-3000.

Writing About the Amish

Thursday, 6 p.m.

Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

After growing up Amish, author Jerry Eicher as published 35 Christian novels. He will be at the library to discuss his books, which will be for sale. For more information, call (309) 4320-2929.

OCT. 12-14

Caterpillar Chorus Performs ‘Addams Family’

Thur.-Sat., 7:30 p.m.; matinees at 2 on Saturday and Sunday

Eastlight Theatre, 1401 E. Washington St., East Peoria

$10

The new musical comedy based on the hit TV show will be performed. For tickets, call (309) 699-7469 or visit eastlighttheatre.com/tickets.

OCT. 13

Register for Knitting Class at the Library

Friday, all day

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Last day for registering for the beginning knitting class which will be held from 10 a.m.-noon on Saturday, October 14. Bring a ball of yellow or orange worsted weight yarn and a pair of knitting needles, size 6, 7, or 8. To register, call (309) 467-2922.

OCT. 13-14

Varna Rummage Sale

Fri., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sat., 8 a.m.-noon

Varna Fire and Ambulance Building, Chestnut Street

Free admission

The Varna Women’s Club is sponsoring the rummage sale to benefit local charaties. Half price on Saturday.

OCT. 14

Rumours, the Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute

Saturday, 7:30-10 p.m.

Performing Arts Center, Illinois Central College, 1 College Dr., E. Peoria

$25; students $15

Rumours features period-accurate equipment and costume and accurate characterizations and musical performance. For more information, call (309) 694-5136.

OCT. 15

Bark in the Park Benefits Humane Society

Sunday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront and Festival Park

$30

Event features raffles, canine carnival, professional photo, pawprint painting, doggie talent show and a kids’ activity center. For more information, visit peoriahs.org/phs-fundraisers/bark-in-the-park.

OCT. 16

Halloween Treats Demonstrated at the Library

Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 SW Main St.

$10

Chef Bill More will offer tips for creating fun Halloween treats. There will be recipes for kids and adults. Treats include caramel corn treats, Thai cashew brittle, crispy Parmesan chickpeas, witch finger cookies and pumpkin mousse parfaits. To register, call (309) 467-2922 by October 12.

OCT. 17

Adult Coloring at the Library

Tuesday, 2-4 p.m.

Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Come to the library for a quiet time of coloring. For more information, call (309) 432-2929.

Filger Library Book Club

Tuesday, 3 p.m.

261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

The book to be discussed is “Saving Simon” by Jon Katz. Register by calling (309) 432-2929.

OCT. 17-19

Motown the Musical

Tues., Wed., Thurs., 7:30 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$37-$67

The play concerns the Motown founder Berry Gordy’s journey from boxer to music mogul. For more information or tickets, call (800) 745-3000.

OCT. 18

Calligraphy for Fun

Wednesday, 3:30 p.m.

Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

After-school program for youths in grades 3 and up who will learn something beautiful and new. Adults welcome, too. Register by calling (309) 432-2929.

