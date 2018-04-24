–Woodford County Calendar of Events April 25 – May 2

APRIL 28

Minonk Town-wide Garage Sale

Saturday, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Woodford County

Drug Take Back Day

Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Woodford County Health Department, 1831 S. Main St., Eureka

Free

The Woodford County Sheriff’s Department and Woodford County Citizens Against Substance Abuse provide a day to drop off prescription and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications. Keep the medications in the original bottles if possible. For more information, call 309-467-3064.

Lucky Hunter Kids Craft Make-It-And-Take-It

Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

114 N. Main St., Eureka

Free

Kids can make bath ‘bombs’ to give to their mothers on Mother’s Day. Make a reservation by calling 309-467-5252.

Pay Yourself First

Saturday, 6:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Money Smart Week program to help low-income people find a plan to save money. For more information, call 309-467-3789.

Fight to the Finish Extreme 5K Race

Saturday, first heat at 8 a.m.

Wildlife Prairie Park, 3836 Taylor Road, Hanna City

$65 for adults; $20 for youth

Family-fun race that includes mud, obstacles and challenging terrain. This year’s race features a new course through the Park. Money raised will benefit Almost Home Kids, a transitional home for children with complex health needs who are ready to be discharged from the hospital but for whom preparations at home need to be made, as well as training for their families, and respite care. For more information or to register, visit fighttothefinish.org/.

Lifepoints Gospel Sing at 5-Points

Saturday, 5:45-8:30 p.m.

Five Points, 380 N. Wilmor Road, Washington

Free

Come enjoy the music of The Stoller Family, Kindred Spirit and Sharper Iron. For more information, visit aclifepoints.org.

Village-Aires Spring Concert

Sat., 7 p.m.; Sun. 3 p.m.

St. Paul United Church of Christ, 236 W. 5th St., Minonk

$8; students $3

Chorus directed by Elaine Cunningham will provide “Emoji Emotions.” For more information, visit facebook.com/thevillageaires.

APRIL 30

The Zobrist Family

Monday, 6:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Pastor Tom Zobrist will discuss his recent book, ‘The Zobrist Family: Look What God Can Do’ which chronicles the family’s journey of faith from his childhood in Morton to son Ben’s history-making year with the Chicago Cubs. Register by April 27 by calling 309-467-2922.

MAY 1

Sit and Stitch at the Library

Tuesday, 4:30-8 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Join fellow knitters, crocheters, needleworkers, and crafters for an informal gathering. For more information, call 309-467-2922.

Heartland Community Trombone Choir Concert

Tuesday, 7-8:30 p.m.

Astroth Community Educ. Ctr., 1500 W. Raab Road, Normal

Free

Heartland Community College hosts this event. For more information, call 309-828-5201.

MAY 2

Sign Up for Babysitting Class

Throughout May

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

$80

There will be two classes, one on June 12 and the other on June 27. The classes are taught by an American Red Cross Babysitting Safety instructor and will teach youth 11-15 the basics of the craft and how to make smart decisions to assure the safety of the children. To register, call 309-467-2922.

Shrine Circus Comes to Peoria

Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center, 201 SW Jefferson St.

$11-$24

The 2018 Mohammed Shrine Circus enthralls all ages. For more information or tickets, call 800-745-3000.

–Woodford County Calendar of Events April 25 – May 2–