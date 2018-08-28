–Woodford County Calendar of Events Aug. 29 – Sept. 6

AUG. 30

Find Your Minonk Ancestors Online

Thursday, 4-7 p.m.

Filger Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

The library’s microfilmed newspapers have been digitized. Come in for training in how to use the new resources and find all sorts of Minonk (and area) history more easily. For more information, call 309-432-2929.

AUG. 31

Moonlight Cruise Spirit of Peoria

Friday, 7:30 p.m.

100 NE Water Street

$23; seniors $21, Youths 4-15 $14

Take an evening cruise on the Illinois River enjoying the live entertainment and cash bar. For more information, call 309-637-8000.

AUG. 31- SEPT. 1

Peoria Blues Heritage Music Festival

Fri. starting at 6:30; Sat. 1 p.m.

CEFCU Center Stage at the Landing

$40 each day; $65 for both days

Thirtieth annual festival features Buddy Guy, Robert Cray Band, Billy Strings, Ben Folds, Shooter Jennings, The Fabulous Thunderbirds, Anthony Gomes, Brandon “Taz” Niederauer, Roosevelt Collier and Sam Williams as headliners. For more information, visit peoriabluesandheritagefestival.com.

SEPT. 2

Par-A-Dice Super Cruise

Sunday, 4-7 p.m.

21 Blackjack Blvd., East Peoria

Free

Cruise at the Par-A-Dice and enjoy vendor food and live music. For more information, call 309-678-7369.

SEPT. 2-3

Arthur Amish Country Cheese Festival

Sat. 6 a.m.-10 p.m.;

Sun. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.;

Mon. 6 a.m.-4 p.m.

Arthur, Ill.

Free

Come check out all the cheese-related activities and contests. Big Cheese Callithumpian Parade begins at 3:45 p.m. at 402 E. Progress St. For more information, visit arthurcheesefestival.com.

SEPT. 3

Labor Day Parade: ‘Support Working Peoples Freedom’

Monday, 10 a.m.

Downtown Peoria

Free

At the parade’s end the Labor Day Party begins on the Riverfront with food, activities and music. For more information, call 309-674-9243.

Coronation of Miss Illinois

Monday, 8-9:30 p.m.

Braden Auditorium, Bone Student Center ISU, Normal

$35-$45

The Miss Teen Illinois and Miss Illinois contests will culminate in the crowning on Monday. For more information, call 913-381-7121.

SEPT. 4

Library Registration for Preschool Story Times

Tuesday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Registration for children 3-5 will begin on September 4. Story times are held Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday mornings beginning at 9:30 a.m. For more information, call 309-467-2922.

SEPT. 6

Antiques Appraisals

Thursday, 5 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

$15 per item

Antiques Roadshow appraiser Mark Moran will identify and appraise antiques and collectibles. To schedule an appraisal, call 309-467-2922.

–Woodford County Calendar of Events Aug. 29 – Sept. 6–