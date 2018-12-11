–Woodford County Calendar of Events Dec. 12 – Dec. 19

DEC. 13

Ronald Reagan’s Time at Eureka College

Thu. 6:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Step back in time 90 years as Eureka College Museum Curator and Reagan Archivist Cassandra Chapman tells the tale of Ronald Reagan’s four years at Eureka College. Register at the library by Dec. 12. For more information, call 309-467-2922.

DEC. 14-16

An American Family Christmas

Fri. & Sat. 7:30 p.m., Sun. 3

p.m.

Five Points Washington, 360 Wilmor Road

$8 Students, $20 adults, $18 for groups of 10 or more

Join the Peoria Civic Choral with special guest Soprano Penelope Schumate, as they perform holiday classics and selections from Handel’s Messiah. For more information, call 309-693-6725.

‘The Nutcracker’ Central Illinois Ballet

Fri. 2 p.m., Sat. 2 & 7 p.m., Sun. 2 p.m.

ICC Performing Arts Center, 1 College Drive, East Peoria

$25-35, adults, $12-15 children

10-under, $30-20 Seniors

Celebrate the holidays with the timeless music of Tchaikovsky as the Central Illinois Ballet performs The Nutcracker. For tickets and for more information, visit www.ciballet.com.

Holiday One-Acts

Fri. & Sat. 7:30 p.m., Sun. 2 p.m.

Peoria Players Theater, 4300 N. University

$15

Peoria Players presents the Christmas One-Acts – ‘TheFruitcake Tin and Always Christmas Eve.’ These one-acts, written by local authors and directed by local directors, are part of the Peoria Players 100th season celebration. For tickets and more information, visit peoriaplayers.org.

DEC. 15

St. Jude Smiles with Santa

Sat. 4-7 p.m.

Mackinaw Community Center, 101 S. Orchard St.

$10 donation per family

Have your photo taken with Santa for a good cause. All proceeds go to the Peoria to Mackinaw St. Jude Run team. For more information, email mackinawstjuderunteam@gmail.com.

The Brick Wall and Genealogy Research

Sat. 10 a.m.

Eureka Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Professional genealogist Karen Heinrich, MA, MLIS, will provide tips, strategies skills and resources to break through genealogical “brick walls.” Register by Dec. 13. For more information, call 309-467-2922.

Breakfast with Santa

Sat. 8-11 a.m.

Kennel Lake Sportsman’s Club, 22172 Kennel Lake Drive, Morton

$5 plate, Free to kids 5 and under

The public is invited to visit Santa from 9-11 a.m. Pancakes, sausage and fresh fried donuts served from 8-11 a.m. For more information, call 309-266-9641.

DEC. 16

Silent Night, Holy Night

Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Eureka United Methodist, 208 N. Callender St.

Free

All are welcome to enjoy the sounds of the season during worship with a special choir cantata presentation of “Silent Night! Holy Night!” For more information, call 309-467-3026.

Christmas Concert The Gibson Girls

Sun. 1 p.m.

Harvard Hills Baptist Church, 109 Hillman St., Washington

Free

Harvard Hills Baptist Church is having The Gibson Girls for a Christmas Concert. Join them as they sing Christmas songs and celebrate the birth of Christ. Offering will be taken for performers. For more information, call 309-329-5594.

DEC. 17

Harp & Flute Christmas Carol Concert

Mon. 7-8:30 p.m.

Eureka Presbyterian Church, 101 N. Major St.

Free

Ellen Huntington, flute & Lillian Lau, harp, will perform Christmas carols to celebrate the 150th Anniversary of Eureka Presbyterian Church. A reception follows the concert. For more information, call 309-467-3342.

Adult Coloring and Coffee

Mon. 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Enjoy some stress-free Christmas at the library. Materials available or bring your own. For more information, call 309-432-2929.

Ronald Reagan Film Fest: ‘The Winning Team’

Mon. 1:15 and 7:15 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

In conclusion of Ronald Reagan’s 90th anniversary of enrolling at Eureka College, the library will present the 1952 film “The Winning Team”, a story of redemption starring Reagan as major league pitcher, Grover Cleveland Alexander. Free popcorn and water. For more information, call 309-467-2922.

DEC. 18

Metamora MTCO Blood Drive

Tues. 12-4 p.m.

MTCO Communications, 220 S. Menard St.

Donate the gift of blood this Christmas and receive a $5 Amazon gift card by email. For more information, or to set an appointment, contact Sarah at 309-366-6130.

DEC. 19

‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas’

Wed. 6-8 p.m.

Fondulac Library, 400 Richland St., East Peoria

Free

Visit Whoville, make a Whocraft, eat a Whosnack, take a Whoophoto and watch a Whomovie. An event for the whole Whofamily, bring a blanket and pillow. For more information, contact Kris Tyler, 309-699-3917, ext. 1291.

Blue Christmas Service

Wed. 6 p.m.

Trinity Lutheran Church, 801 S. Madison, Bloomington

Free

A special Christmas service for those struggling this holiday season. This service is a time of hope and healing for those mourning the loss of a loved one, who are from home or are struggling with conflict, health or finances. For more information, call 309-828-6265. more information, visit www.ciballet.com.

–Woodford County Calendar of Events Dec. 12 – Dec. 19–