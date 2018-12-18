–Woodford County Calendar of Events Dec. 19 – Dec. 26

DEC. 20

Book Chat

Thurs. 10 a.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Staff share what’s new, and what’s being published the next month. Participants share recent reads and help advise the library on new selections based on a review of the latest Library Reads list. For more information, call 309-467-2922.

Writer’s Circle

Thurs. 6:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Want to become an author, or simply love to express yourself through writing? Share ideas, writings, get positive feedback and incentives in this informal writers’ group. For more information, call 309-467-2922.

Wizards of Winter

Thurs. 7 p.m.

Peoria Civic Center Theater, 201 SW Jefferson Ave.

$29 – $59

A Holiday rock event; former members of classic Rock giants–The Trans- Siberian Orchestra, Rainbow, Alice Cooper, Ted Nugent Band and others along with Broadway and Theater veterans. For tickets, visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Spirits of Christmas

Thurs. 6:30 p.m.

Washington District Library, 380 N. Wilmor Road

Free

Join author Sylvia Shults at the Main Library as she presents on the dark side of the holidays; Yuletide spirits, holiday horrors and Christmas catastrophes. For more information, call 309-444-2241.

DEC. 20 – 23

This Moment in Time

Wed. & Thurs. 7 p.m.

Fri. & Sat. 3 & 7 p.m.

Sun. 11 a.m., 3 & 7 p.m.

Northwoods Community Church, 10700 N. Allen Road, Peoria

Free

Experience joy and wonder this holiday season with a Broadway-style cast of musicians, dancers, and singers bring to life a timeless message of hope. Sign up for free tickets at eventbrite.com. For more information, call 309-243-1550.

DEC. 21

Celebrate Recovery

Fri. 6 – 8:30

Imago Dei Church, 2221 N. Gale Ave., Peoria

Free

Overcome hurts, hang-ups and habits through a 12-step program that embraces Jesus as a higher power. Program applies to all of life’s concerns. For more information, email Carolyn Gunn at carolyngunn121@hotmail.com.

DEC. 21 – 23

‘The Polar Express 3D’

Fri. – Sun. 4 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

Members Free, Non-members $9 – $13

The “Polar Express 3D” is an inspiring adventure based on the beloved children’s book by Chris Van Allsburg. When a doubting young boy takes a train ride to the North Pole and embarks on a journey of self-discovery. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

DEC. 22

Skate with Santa

Sat. 2:30 – 4:30 p.m.

Owens Center, 1019 W Lake Ave, Peoria

$5 Adult, $4 Children & Seniors, $3 Skate Rental

Santa loves the chill of an ice-cold ice rink. Grab your skates, or rent here and join Jolly Old St. Nick on the ice. For more information, call Doug Silberer, 309-686-3368.

DEC. 23

Peoria Players Theatre: 100 Years

Sun. 2 – 4 p.m.

Peoria Riverfront Museum, 222 SW Washington

Members Free, Non-members $9 – $13

Celebrate Peoria Player’s Theatre’s 100th anniversary. Founded in 1919 by the Peoria Women’s Club, the theater is the fourth oldest in the nation. Tours are guided by a Peoria Players docent, who will answer questions. For more information, call 309-686-7000.

DEC. 24

Candlelight Service

Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Crosspoint Community Church, 951 County Road E., Eureka

Free

Join us for our Christmas Eve candlelight service. Celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with gospel-minded people. Crosspoint is 2 miles East of Eureka on Route 24 For more information, call 309-467-4968.

DEC. 26

Story Hour & Crafts

Wed. 10 a.m.

Filger Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Something fun to do over Christmas break! Enjoy a story and indulge in creativity — come have some fun in the library. All ages welcome. Register at 432-2929.

Kwanzaa Display

Wed. 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Luthy Botanical Garden, 2520 N. Prospect Road, Peoria

Free, donations welcome

Come learn about the significance of Mishumaa Saba and celebrate family, community and culture. Learn more about the amazing culture and plans associated with the African continent. For more information, call Bob Streitmatter at 309-686-3362.

DEC. 26 – 29

State Farm Holiday Classic

Wed. – Sat. All Day

Shirk Center, 302 East Emerson St., Bloomington

All-Tournament Pass $15-$30

All-Day Pass $8 – $12

Single-Session Pass $5 – $8

64 varsity teams, 16 Special Olympics, 144 games over four days. One champion crowned in each bracket, trophies for 2nd-4th place. For more information, visit www.theclassic.org.

–Woodford County Calendar of Events Dec. 19 – Dec. 26–