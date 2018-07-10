–Woodford County Calendar of Events July 11 – July 17

JULY 12

Pastor Tom Zobrist to Speak

Thursday, 6:30 p.m.

Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.

Free

Zobrist will speak on his book, “The Zobrist Family: Look What God Can Do.” Foer more information, call 309-467-2922.

Leland Zimmerman: Farm Boy to Entrepreneur

Thursday, 7 p.m.

El Paso Public Library, 149 W. First St.

Free

Leland Zimmerman will detail his life and how one business led to another. For more information, call 309360-9945.

JULY 13-21

‘The Bridges of Madison County’

7:30 each night

Corn Stock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Road, Peoria

$22

Live performance of the ever-popular romantic tale. For tickets, call 309-676-2196.

JULY 14-15

Sugar Creek Arts Festival

Sat.-Sun., all day

Uptown Circle, Normal

Free

The festival takes place on the streets of Uptown Normal and highlights 128 of the most talented artists from across the country. For more information, call 309-454-9557.

JULY 14

Cardmaking Event at the Library

Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon

Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

$5 for materials

Make some special cards with Karen Podzamsky. Register by calling 309-432-2929.

Bluegrass & Brass on the Grass

Saturday, 4-6 p.m.

Broadview Mansion, 1301 S. Fell Ave., Normal

Free

Music will be provided by the 33rd Illinois Volunteer Regiment Band and Illinois Rail. Volunteers will give tours of the Mansion. For more information, call 309-452-6710.

Bloomington Criterium Bike Race

Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Downtown Bloomington

Free

With the help of the local biking community and the event’s sponsors, the race will consist of nine high-speed pro bike races and free races for kids. For more information, call 309-665-0033.

JULY 15

St. Jude Shrimp and Corn Boil

Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Itoo Society Hall, 4909 W. Farmington Road, Peoria

$12; kids $5

Both dine-in and carry-out dinners benefit children’s cancer research. For more information, call 309-676-9725.

JULY 17

Moon Rocks for Kids

Tuesday, 10 a.m.

Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk

Free

Hands-on science activity for PreK-2nd Grade, plus a chance to see actual NASA lunar samples. Parents and other helpers welcome. Register at 309-432-2929.

–Woodford County Calendar of Events July 11 – July 17–