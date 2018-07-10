–Woodford County Calendar of Events July 11 – July 17

Woodford County Calendar of Events July 11 – July 17July 10, 2018
JULY 12
Pastor Tom Zobrist to Speak
Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
Eureka Public Library, 202 S. Main St.
Free
Zobrist will speak on his book, “The Zobrist Family: Look What God Can Do.” Foer more information, call 309-467-2922.
Leland Zimmerman: Farm Boy to Entrepreneur
Thursday, 7 p.m.
El Paso Public Library, 149 W. First St.
Free
Leland Zimmerman will detail his life and how one business led to another. For more information, call 309360-9945.
JULY 13-21
‘The Bridges of Madison County’
7:30 each night
Corn Stock Theatre, 1700 N. Park Road, Peoria
$22
Live performance of the ever-popular romantic tale. For tickets, call 309-676-2196.
JULY 14-15
Sugar Creek Arts Festival
Sat.-Sun., all day
Uptown Circle, Normal
Free
The festival takes place on the streets of Uptown Normal and highlights 128 of the most talented artists from across the country. For more information, call 309-454-9557.
JULY 14
Cardmaking Event at the Library
Saturday, 10 a.m.-noon
Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk
$5 for materials
Make some special cards with Karen Podzamsky. Register by calling 309-432-2929.
Bluegrass & Brass on the Grass
Saturday, 4-6 p.m.
Broadview Mansion, 1301 S. Fell Ave., Normal
Free
Music will be provided by the 33rd Illinois Volunteer Regiment Band and Illinois Rail. Volunteers will give tours of the Mansion. For more information, call 309-452-6710.
Bloomington Criterium Bike Race
Saturday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Downtown Bloomington
Free
With the help of the local biking community and the event’s sponsors, the race will consist of nine high-speed pro bike races and free races for kids. For more information, call 309-665-0033.
JULY 15
St. Jude Shrimp and Corn Boil
Sunday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Itoo Society Hall, 4909 W. Farmington Road, Peoria
$12; kids $5
Both dine-in and carry-out dinners benefit children’s cancer research. For more information, call 309-676-9725.
JULY 17
Moon Rocks for Kids
Tuesday, 10 a.m.
Filger Public Library, 261 E. 5th St., Minonk
Free
Hands-on science activity for PreK-2nd Grade, plus a chance to see actual NASA lunar samples. Parents and other helpers welcome. Register at 309-432-2929.
–Woodford County Calendar of Events July 11 – July 17–